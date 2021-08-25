Burger Stax, Southsea | Takeaway review

Burger Stax, Elm Grove, Southsea.

It was selected almost at random from all the Southsea takeaways Just Eat has to offer.

Your Dish Detective had heard no recommendation nor warning about this Elm Grove burger joint, and thus we went completely blind. But fortune favours the bold, and pleased we are we gave this one a try.

Currently, Burger Stax has an unassuming shop front, but don’t be fooled it’s up and running for takeaways and the owners have big plans for the near future.

Despite ordering on a Friday, it was a quick turnaround and off I trotted to pick up our food.

Friendly, enthusiastic staff chatted with me. They told me Burger Stax has only been open a short while, but there are plans for new dishes such as beef stew and beef wellington when the inside seating area opens in a month.

Peruse the menu and you’ll see there is already a wide range of burgers, wraps, sides, and drinks from which to choose.

There are several freshly-made Aberdeen Angus Burgers, as well as Fried Chicken Burgers and a range of Signature Wraps, from the Southern Fried Frisco Chicken (£7.95) to the Halloumi and Grilled Pepper (£5.95). There’s also a Beyond Wrap (£9), which promises to fool even the most committed carnivore.

Loaded fries options include the Pulled Short Rib Loaded Fries (£6.95) with pulled, slow-cooked short ribs, and Pulled Chicken Loaded Fries (£6.95) with pulled chilli chicken, both are topped with cheese sauce, crispy onions, spring onions, jalapeno and sriracha sauce.

However, given the menu’s decent range of vegetarian and plant-based options, my companion and I opted for a couple of vegan burgers. I cannot recommend the Messy Tower Plant Burger (£11.95) highly enough, truly the stand-out dish of the meal.

A quarter-pounder plant Beyond Burger topped with vegan mayo, gem lettuce, onion rings, hash brown, this burger is garnished with vegan cheese and served on a toasted vegan brioche bun. It may sound a lot, but it’s not overstacked and the hash brown adds something different. Delicious.

I enjoyed the Louisiana Chick’n Burger (£7.95) but it was outshone by the Messy Tower. Served with gem lettuce and spicy v’mayo, also in a toasted vegan brioche bun, this shredded wheat-protein chick’n style patty came coated in a panko-crumbed Southern Louisiana seasoning. Tasty but lacking an extra kick. Perhaps a little more seasoning or spice was needed.

We also opted for a box of sweet potato fries (£3.95) as well as Burger Stax’s Homemade Mac ’n’ Cheese (£5.50) – a side my companion was keen to try. With gruyere, parmesan, and cheddar cheese, a little truffle oil and some sun-dried tomato added to home-made macaroni, I really enjoyed the flavour twist to the classic pasta dish.

Out of curiosity, we ordered the Garlic Dome Ball (£2.95). A tennis ball-sized bread roll, sliced into sections much like a Terry’s Chocolate Orange, this dish comes with a cream cheese filling and a sun-dried tomato in the centre.

Dipped in garlic butter and baked to order, it was a side with much potential, but didn’t hit the mark – a little dry inside but still good enough for us to eat it all.

With so much bread, cheese, pasta, and potato in our takeaway, our meal ran the risk of being rather grease-clogged, but this was not the case. It was indulgent without being sickly with oil and salt – an ideal takeaway to eat in front of the telly on a Friday night.

Overall, the food was tasty and the service was great. I’d certainly recommend the Messy Tower Plant Burger to both my veggie and carnivorous friends – and I’ve got my eye on the wraps for my next visit.

RATINGS

Burger Stax, Elm Grove, Southsea

Food: 4

Value: 4

(ratings out of five)

Tel: (023) 9235 5423