A busy Wetherspoon pub, which has been closed for the past two months, is getting ready to reopen following a major refurbishment.

The Star pub, located in Gosport High Street, will reopen on Tuesday, April 8 at 8am following an extensive £1m refurbishment which has resulted in a two month closure.

The facelift has created an additional 10 jobs and the team are getting ready to welcome customers back next week.

The interior has undergone complete redecoration works, with additional local artwork added to the collection and new carpet has also been fitted.

“We’re delighted that we have also been able to create 10 new jobs for local people.

The refurb has also seen major upgrades in the bar area with new drinks dispense equipment as well as the toilets, the staffroom and the garden which have all been updated.

The Wetherspoon pub will be open from 8am until 12midnight between Sunday and Thursday, and 8am until 1am on Friday and Saturday. Food will be served throughout the day, from opening until 11pm every day.