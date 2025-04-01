Busy Wetherspoon boozer in Gosport The Star set to open following major £1m refurbishment
The Star pub, located in Gosport High Street, will reopen on Tuesday, April 8 at 8am following an extensive £1m refurbishment which has resulted in a two month closure.
The facelift has created an additional 10 jobs and the team are getting ready to welcome customers back next week.
The interior has undergone complete redecoration works, with additional local artwork added to the collection and new carpet has also been fitted.
Fi Gates, pub manager, said: “The £1 million investment highlights Wetherspoon’s commitment to the pub and its staff and customers, as well as to Gosport itself.
“We’re delighted that we have also been able to create 10 new jobs for local people.
“The team are looking forward to welcoming customers back into The Star and we’re confident that they will be impressed by the new-look pub.”
The refurb has also seen major upgrades in the bar area with new drinks dispense equipment as well as the toilets, the staffroom and the garden which have all been updated.
The Wetherspoon pub will be open from 8am until 12midnight between Sunday and Thursday, and 8am until 1am on Friday and Saturday. Food will be served throughout the day, from opening until 11pm every day.
It will also be open for family dining, with children, accompanied by an adult, welcome in the pub until 9pm, throughout the week.
