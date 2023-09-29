The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide – with several Portsmouth establishments making the list.

The Guide surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK and is considered the definitive way to find the best pints of IPA, Ale, Lager and other beverages across the UK.

As well as covering 293 of the very best pubs across the Channel Isles, Dorset, Hampshire, Isle of Wight and Wiltshire, it keeps track of brewery numbers, and notes a net gain of two breweries across the counties.

Nationally, the book contains 910 newly featured pubs, despite many establishments closing due to the cost of living crisis and other issues facing the sector. The guide recorded that 142 breweries have closed.

CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

Here are the 40 pubs and breweries in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Emsworth included in the guide.

It can be purchased on the CAMRA website.

Best pubs and breweries There are the best pubs and breweries in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Waterlooville, Fareham and Emsworth, according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024.

The Blue Bell Inn, 29 South Street, Emsworth, PO10 7EG.

The Old House at Home, 2 South Street, Havant, PO9 1DA.

Junction Tavern 1 Leesland Road, Gosport, PO12 3ND.