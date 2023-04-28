Trying out a new pub is always a special occasion.

You might want to steer away from your cherished local to try somewhere further afield. There are many countryside pubs which offer different scenery, beer and food to places in the city of Portsmouth.

Whether it is a traditional tavern, or a modern gastropub, there are many different places to choose from. Here are 11 countryside pubs which are within 30 minutes from Portsmouth.

Be sure to click through all the pictures to not miss out on a hidden gem.

1 . The Cricketers Inn The Cricketers Inn, Curdbridge Lane, Curdridge, is a 22 minute drive from Portsmouth via the M27. It was named the best pub in the south east at an award ceremony last June Photo: Sarah Standing (230622-847) Photo Sales

2 . The Hampshire Bowman The Hampshire Bowman, in Dundridge near Bishop’s Waltham, is a 28-minute drive from Portsmouth via the M27 and A32. It has an enormous garden with plenty of toy cars and other play equipment for children. For adults there are real ales and good range of ciders Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . The Bakers Arms The Bakers Arms Droxford High Street, Droxford, is a 22-minute drive from Portsmouth via the M27 and A32. The menu is not cheap but the food is wonderful - think roasted pheasant, crab thermidor or venison Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . The White Lion The White Lion in School Hill, Soberton, is a 22-minute drive from Portsmouth via the M27 and A32. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

