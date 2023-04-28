News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
11 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
13 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
14 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
17 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
17 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
These are 11 countryside pubs within 30 minutes from Portsmouth.These are 11 countryside pubs within 30 minutes from Portsmouth.
These are 11 countryside pubs within 30 minutes from Portsmouth.

Pubs near me: 11 countryside pubs within a 30 minute drive from Portsmouth

Trying out a new pub is always a special occasion.

By Freddie Webb
Published 28th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

You might want to steer away from your cherished local to try somewhere further afield. There are many countryside pubs which offer different scenery, beer and food to places in the city of Portsmouth.

MORE LIKE THIS: 30 best pubs in Portsmouth and Hampshire according to The Good Pub Guide recommended section

Whether it is a traditional tavern, or a modern gastropub, there are many different places to choose from. Here are 11 countryside pubs which are within 30 minutes from Portsmouth.

Be sure to click through all the pictures to not miss out on a hidden gem.

The Cricketers Inn, Curdbridge Lane, Curdridge, is a 22 minute drive from Portsmouth via the M27. It was named the best pub in the south east at an award ceremony last June

1. The Cricketers Inn

The Cricketers Inn, Curdbridge Lane, Curdridge, is a 22 minute drive from Portsmouth via the M27. It was named the best pub in the south east at an award ceremony last June Photo: Sarah Standing (230622-847)

Photo Sales
The Hampshire Bowman, in Dundridge near Bishop’s Waltham, is a 28-minute drive from Portsmouth via the M27 and A32. It has an enormous garden with plenty of toy cars and other play equipment for children. For adults there are real ales and good range of ciders

2. The Hampshire Bowman

The Hampshire Bowman, in Dundridge near Bishop’s Waltham, is a 28-minute drive from Portsmouth via the M27 and A32. It has an enormous garden with plenty of toy cars and other play equipment for children. For adults there are real ales and good range of ciders Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The Bakers Arms Droxford High Street, Droxford, is a 22-minute drive from Portsmouth via the M27 and A32. The menu is not cheap but the food is wonderful - think roasted pheasant, crab thermidor or venison

3. The Bakers Arms

The Bakers Arms Droxford High Street, Droxford, is a 22-minute drive from Portsmouth via the M27 and A32. The menu is not cheap but the food is wonderful - think roasted pheasant, crab thermidor or venison Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The White Lion in School Hill, Soberton, is a 22-minute drive from Portsmouth via the M27 and A32.

4. The White Lion

The White Lion in School Hill, Soberton, is a 22-minute drive from Portsmouth via the M27 and A32. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PortsmouthPubsHampshire