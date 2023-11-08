Caramac fans have expressed their disappointment after maker Nestle confirmed it is discontinuing the caramel-flavoured bar after 64 years.

Nestle said falling sales are behind its decision to stop producing the confectionery, which was launched in the UK in 1959 by original manufacturer Mackintosh.

The firm said in a statement: "We are very sorry to disappoint fans of Caramac. There has been a steady decline in its sales over the past few years and unfortunately we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.

"We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but this change will enable us to focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers' tastebuds."

The bar was produced in Norwich until 1996, when it moved to Nestle's factory in Fawdon, near Newcastle upon Tyne. It is not a chocolate bar because it does not contain cocoa.

Nestle, whose headquarters are in Switzerland, confirmed last year that it planned to close the Fawdon site and move production overseas.

The decision sparked a flurry of social media posts, with one fan posting to X, formerly Twitter: "What. Please. God. No! Nestle please tell me you're not ditching #caramac it's the only 'chocolate' I eat! Don't let it disappear! I love the stuff!!"

