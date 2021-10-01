Whether you prefer your roast potatoes crispy or soft, Portsmouth has many places that are offering the best carvery in the city.

If you are craving the perfect Sunday lunch, we have put together a list of the best carveries in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews.

All the carveries featured have been rated 4 stars and above.

You can see them in the pictures below.

Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see where is best for a carvery around the city.

1. The Eastney Tavern, Southsea The Eastney Tavern, on Cromwell Road, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 532 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. The Forge, Shedfield The Forge, on Winchester Road, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 441 reviews on Google. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. The Stags Head, Emsworth The Stags Head, on The Square, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 169 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. The Ship & Castle, Portsea The Ship & Castle, on The Hard, has a rating of 4.3 out of five from 730 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales