From quick service to having our favourite dishes on the menu, we’ve all got our preferences.

But there is an abundance of choice for Chinese takeaways across Portsmouth, and looking at the list it can seem overwhelming to pick one to order from.

To help everyone out, The News asked readers on Facebook for their favourite places to grab some oriental grub – which should help to narrow down your search.

These are the eight best Chinese takeaways in Portsmouth, as chosen by you.

1 . Wok Express, Hilsea Wok Express, Hilsea Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Compass Rose, Anchorage Park The Compass Rose, Anchorage Park Photo: Paul Jacobs Photo Sales

3 . Pearl of the Orient, Farlington Pearl of the Orient, Farlington Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Singapore Island, Fratton Singapore Island, Fratton Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales