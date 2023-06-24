News you can trust since 1877
Chinese near me: The 8 best Chinese takeaways in Portsmouth - according to our readers

From quick service to having our favourite dishes on the menu, we’ve all got our preferences.
By David George
Published 24th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 23:24 BST

But there is an abundance of choice for Chinese takeaways across Portsmouth, and looking at the list it can seem overwhelming to pick one to order from.

To help everyone out, The News asked readers on Facebook for their favourite places to grab some oriental grub – which should help to narrow down your search.

These are the eight best Chinese takeaways in Portsmouth, as chosen by you.

Wok Express, Hilsea

1. Wok Express, Hilsea

Wok Express, Hilsea Photo: Google Maps

The Compass Rose, Anchorage Park

2. The Compass Rose, Anchorage Park

The Compass Rose, Anchorage Park Photo: Paul Jacobs

Pearl of the Orient, Farlington

3. Pearl of the Orient, Farlington

Pearl of the Orient, Farlington Photo: Google Maps

Singapore Island, Fratton

4. Singapore Island, Fratton

Singapore Island, Fratton Photo: Google Maps

