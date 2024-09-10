A new noodle bar is set to open in Portsmouth and it is bringing with it an opening day offer of 100 free noodle boxes.

Chopstix is set to open at 149-151 Commercial Road on Tuesday, September 17 with the first 100 customers receiving a free medium noodle box. That is not the only chance to get free food though, with 1000 free portions of spring rolls given out to those who register with them in advance.

The fast food restaurant has 115 locations across the UK and will be open every day of the week from 11am until 9pm. It serves a range of noodle dishes from classics such as sweet & sour chicken and salt and pepper chicken, to more contemporary creations. One unique dish on the menu is caramel drizzle chicken.

Rob Burns, Marketing Director for Chopstix, said: “We’re excited to bring our amazing flavours to the city of Portsmouth for the first time, with the store being the latest in a number of new openings we’ve had this year.

“With the new store set to add 20 new jobs for the people of Portsmouth, it’s also a good boost for the local high street. It’s a really exciting time for our business as a whole, and we’re excited to welcome our Portsmouth fans to the store when we open next month.”

To sign up for one of the portion of spring roll visit: https://chopstixnoodles.co.uk/portsmouth-1000/

Once open, Chopstix will also be available to order on UberEats, Deliveroo, Just Eat, as well as through its own Chopstix app.