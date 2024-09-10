Chopstix noodle bar to open in Portsmouth with free boxes on offer to the first 100 customers
Chopstix is set to open at 149-151 Commercial Road on Tuesday, September 17 with the first 100 customers receiving a free medium noodle box. That is not the only chance to get free food though, with 1000 free portions of spring rolls given out to those who register with them in advance.
The fast food restaurant has 115 locations across the UK and will be open every day of the week from 11am until 9pm. It serves a range of noodle dishes from classics such as sweet & sour chicken and salt and pepper chicken, to more contemporary creations. One unique dish on the menu is caramel drizzle chicken.
Rob Burns, Marketing Director for Chopstix, said: “We’re excited to bring our amazing flavours to the city of Portsmouth for the first time, with the store being the latest in a number of new openings we’ve had this year.
“Everywhere we open a new store, we’re always thrilled with the response; so many people are looking for a quick, tasty and affordable option for lunch and on-the-go food that can scratch the itch for those fresh, pan-Asian flavours that you get with our food.
“With the new store set to add 20 new jobs for the people of Portsmouth, it’s also a good boost for the local high street. It’s a really exciting time for our business as a whole, and we’re excited to welcome our Portsmouth fans to the store when we open next month.”
To sign up for one of the portion of spring roll visit: https://chopstixnoodles.co.uk/portsmouth-1000/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.