Twix chocolate bars have shrunk in size with parent company Mars blaming the cost of living crisis for the reduced size.

The chocolate treat now weighs around 15 per cent less, with multipacks now weighing just 20 grams, down from 23 grams.

Mars also stated that the rising costs involved in making the chocolate bar contributed to the change after the price of raw materials increased.

It comes as the cost of living crisis continues to gather pace and accelerating food inflation places pressure on UK households.

In June, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation struck a new 40-year-high of 9.1 per cent in the 12 months to May.

The Bank of England expects it to reach 11 per cent later this year.

But which supermarkets are selling the smaller Twix bars and have any other chocolate bars been affected?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Which supermarkets will sell the smaller Twix bars?

Tesco is currently selling multipacks of 16 ‘fun size’ snack Twix bars at the new weight for £3 – up from £2 for the previous size, according to trade publication The Grocer.

Sainsbury’s currently stocks the same size multipack for £2.80 – the same price as they had reportedly been previously.

Asda does not appear to be selling the smaller bars just yet and is still stocking multipacks with 23g bars.

Meanwhile, the 23g bars are currently out of stock at Morrisons.

A Mars Wrigley UK spokesperson told The Mirror: ‘At Mars we have been absorbing the rising costs of raw materials and operations for some time, but the growing pressures we are facing mean that more needs to be done.

‘Reducing the size of our products is not a decision we take lightly.

‘But we’re confident that our chocolate brands still offer our customers and consumers the best possible value for money without compromising on quality or taste.’

Have other chocolate bars reduced in size?

In March 2022, Cadbury announced that they would be reducing the size of Dairy Milk sharing bars by 10 per cent.