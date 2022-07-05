Social media users have reacted in disbelief after one shopper snapped a picture of the price tag of popular butter, Lurpak, in an Iceland supermarket.

The supermarket is currently selling a one-kilogram pack of Lurpak for £9.35, while Sainsbury’s is selling a 750g tub online and in store for £7.25.

The news comes as households face the worst inflation in 40 years, climbing by 9.1 per cent in the 12 months to May, the highest since at least February 1982 when it reached 10.2 per cent.

Arla Foods’ chief commercial officer Peter Giortz-Carlson, whose company sells Lurpak, Cravendale, and Skyr, spoke to Sky News about rising food costs.

He said he has ‘never seen anything like it’ in his 20 years in the industry and that milk farmers are making a loss due to the rising costs of fertiliser and fuel.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive, told The Independent that the pressure on budgets ‘will only intensify over the remainder of the year’.

Packs of Lurpak at £7.25 on the shelves at Sainsbury's as Boris Johnson has ordered ministers to hold regular press conferences on efforts to counter the rising cost of living.

Disgruntled shoppers took to social media to share their concerns over the Lurpak price increase.

One shopper tweeted a picture of the Lurpak price tag and said: ‘Stop the world I want to get off @Lurpak @IcelandFoods come on lads this is a joke @Conservatives this is all your fault, we’re all going to be eating dry toast, stop taking off us and sort this mess out, people are starving while your mates are getting richer #CostOfLivingCrisis.’

Another user tweeted an image of the 750g pack of Lurpak, with the caption: ‘Bank: Purpose of loan? Me: LURPAK.’

Budget supermarket shoppers have also felt the crunch of the Lurpak price increase, with Lidl joining the major supermarkets by increasing the price to £5.35 for a regular tub.

One Twitter user took to the platform to share her concern over the price hike, stating: ‘£5.35 for a normal-sized tub of Lurpak in Lidl. I am simultaneously shaking crying screaming and throwing up.’

Asda shoppers have also seen security tags added to the packs of butter, causing social media users to go into a frenzy online.

A user who spotted the security tag tweeted: ‘Britain in 2022… Lurpak butter is at £6 a tub in ASDA and even has a security tag on it. Mental!’