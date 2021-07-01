George Purnell, founder of Koop+Kraft in Cowplain.

George Purnell has made the decision to not show any of the tournament’s matches in his bar Koop+Kraft in Cowplain.

He said that as a result there has been a calm and quiet atmosphere within the bar and is encouraging people to take advantage if they’re keen to avoid the football.

He said: ‘A lot of the local bars and pubs that are showing England matches have a rowdy atmosphere, whereas with us having no TVs we’re able to avoid that and can give our customers a tranquil and chilled atmosphere.

‘It can be hard to avoid it and with this week’s match being on a Saturday, when lots of people want to go out and enjoy drinks with friends, it’s made even harder.

‘We’re hoping to give people a nice place to come if they’re looking to socialise and enjoy some food and drinks, but without the crowds and noise.’

George brought in a similar scheme during the World Cup in 2018, with all mention of the football banned inside the bar and restaurant for the whole month of the competition.

He said: ‘It worked really well in 2018, with lots of people enjoying the atmosphere. Lots of people don’t follow football so it’s good to have somewhere they can come and dine.

‘So far we’ve had a positive response from people who have come and had a drink while the football has been on and we’re hoping that will continue.’

