A family run Hampshire fish and chip shop is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with a month long discount to thank loyal customers.

Brothers Ali and Mert Altunatmaz are celebrating 10 years of running Cowplain Fish Bar with their family. Picture: Sarah Standing (010724-6350) | Sarah Standing

Brothers Ali and Mert Altunatmaz, have run Cowplain Fish Bar in Hazleton Way, for the past ten years with their father Mehmet. They are celebrating the landmark achievement by offering a 10 per cent discount on all online orders in July.

Ten years ago the family all worked in different restaurants and made the decision to open up a new store together. Mert said: “It was a joint family decision to open up our own place. We all used to work in separate takeaway businesses and we wanted to work together as a family, put our efforts in to one shop. I was 16 at the time, now 26, six days a week, every week, we are here, still going.”

The brothers put their success down to hard work and quality food. Mert said: “I think our secret is hard work, consistency, and we do everything ourselves. Me, my brother or my father will do everything and we make sure we do it to the best quality we can.” Ali agreed, adding: “We keep the quality at the same level everyday. Everything we do here is the same quality everyday, if not better.”

Having reached ten years, the family wanted to reward customers for their support over that time. Ali said: “Anything people order on the website, you will get 10 per cent off. There is no code or voucher needed, it will come off automatically when ordering online. The offer is going to run all of July and is valid for collection and delivery.”