Cowplain Fish Bar celebrates 10 year anniversary with 10 per cent discount on all online orders in July
Brothers Ali and Mert Altunatmaz, have run Cowplain Fish Bar in Hazleton Way, for the past ten years with their father Mehmet. They are celebrating the landmark achievement by offering a 10 per cent discount on all online orders in July.
Ten years ago the family all worked in different restaurants and made the decision to open up a new store together. Mert said: “It was a joint family decision to open up our own place. We all used to work in separate takeaway businesses and we wanted to work together as a family, put our efforts in to one shop. I was 16 at the time, now 26, six days a week, every week, we are here, still going.”
The brothers put their success down to hard work and quality food. Mert said: “I think our secret is hard work, consistency, and we do everything ourselves. Me, my brother or my father will do everything and we make sure we do it to the best quality we can.” Ali agreed, adding: “We keep the quality at the same level everyday. Everything we do here is the same quality everyday, if not better.”
While fish and chips is their most popular dish, they do much more besides. They serve a chicken fillet sandwich which is very popular with customers and is generously sized. The shop has also started to sell a variety of desserts, including cheesecakes and brownies, as they diversify the options that they provide.
Having reached ten years, the family wanted to reward customers for their support over that time. Ali said: “Anything people order on the website, you will get 10 per cent off. There is no code or voucher needed, it will come off automatically when ordering online. The offer is going to run all of July and is valid for collection and delivery.”
