Curry is a favourite dish of many across the UK and it can be served in a variety of ways.

The dish is a staple in several different cuisines across the globe, which highlight different ingredients, cultures and cooking methods. There are several restaurants and takeaways in the Portsmouth area that serve curry in so many different ways.

Foodies have several different cuisines to choose from, whether it is Indian, Bangladeshi, Chinese, Thai, Malaysian, Japanese and many more. With all of these different options, it can be hard to decide where to go for a sit down meal, or to order from for a weekend treat.

Trusted travel app TripAdvisor has ranked the best restaurants that serve curry in the Portsmouth area. We have narrowed things down to the top 17 places, and ranked them from 17 to our winner.

1 . Havant Tandoori, Havant - 17 Havant Tandoori, on Market Parade, was ranked 17th by TripAdvisor. It has a four rating from 81 reviews.

2 . Rakuzen, Southsea - 16 Rakuzen in Elm Grove, Southsea, is ranked 16th by TripAdvisor. The restaurant serves curry from the far east, including the laksa noodle soup, a Malaysian dish which combines the flavours of curry and ramen. Rakuzen has four and a half star rating from 104 reviews.

3 . Bombay Express Balti House, Albert Road, Southsea - 15 Bombay Express Balti House has been ranked 15th by TripAdvisor. It has a four star rating from 202 reviews.

4 . Tin Tin, The Hard - 14 Tin Tin has been ranked 14th by TripAdvisor. It serves a range of Chinese currys. The takeaway has a four and a half star rating from 289 reviews.