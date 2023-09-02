News you can trust since 1877
Here are the best places to get a curry in Portsmouth, according to TripAdvisor. Picture: M.studio - stock.adobe.com.Here are the best places to get a curry in Portsmouth, according to TripAdvisor. Picture: M.studio - stock.adobe.com.
Here are the best places to get a curry in Portsmouth, according to TripAdvisor. Picture: M.studio - stock.adobe.com.

Curry near me: 17 best restaurants and takeaways to get a curry in Portsmouth, according to TripAdvisor

Curry is a favourite dish of many across the UK and it can be served in a variety of ways.
By Freddie Webb
Published 2nd Mar 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 11:07 BST

The dish is a staple in several different cuisines across the globe, which highlight different ingredients, cultures and cooking methods. There are several restaurants and takeaways in the Portsmouth area that serve curry in so many different ways.

Foodies have several different cuisines to choose from, whether it is Indian, Bangladeshi, Chinese, Thai, Malaysian, Japanese and many more. With all of these different options, it can be hard to decide where to go for a sit down meal, or to order from for a weekend treat.

Trusted travel app TripAdvisor has ranked the best restaurants that serve curry in the Portsmouth area. We have narrowed things down to the top 17 places, and ranked them from 17 to our winner.

Click through all the pages to find out where the best place is to get a curry in the Portsmouth area.

Havant Tandoori, on Market Parade, was ranked 17th by TripAdvisor. It has a four rating from 81 reviews.

1. Havant Tandoori, Havant - 17

Havant Tandoori, on Market Parade, was ranked 17th by TripAdvisor. It has a four rating from 81 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Rakuzen in Elm Grove, Southsea, is ranked 16th by TripAdvisor. The restaurant serves curry from the far east, including the laksa noodle soup, a Malaysian dish which combines the flavours of curry and ramen. Rakuzen has four and a half star rating from 104 reviews.

2. Rakuzen, Southsea - 16

Rakuzen in Elm Grove, Southsea, is ranked 16th by TripAdvisor. The restaurant serves curry from the far east, including the laksa noodle soup, a Malaysian dish which combines the flavours of curry and ramen. Rakuzen has four and a half star rating from 104 reviews. Photo: Dish Detective

Bombay Express Balti House has been ranked 15th by TripAdvisor. It has a four star rating from 202 reviews.

3. Bombay Express Balti House, Albert Road, Southsea - 15

Bombay Express Balti House has been ranked 15th by TripAdvisor. It has a four star rating from 202 reviews. Photo: MICHAEL SCADDAN

Tin Tin has been ranked 14th by TripAdvisor. It serves a range of Chinese currys. The takeaway has a four and a half star rating from 289 reviews.

4. Tin Tin, The Hard - 14

Tin Tin has been ranked 14th by TripAdvisor. It serves a range of Chinese currys. The takeaway has a four and a half star rating from 289 reviews. Photo: Malcolm Wells

