Delight as Thai restaurant Giggling Squid announces opening date at former Loch Fyne site in Gunwharf Quays
Giggling Squid, which was propelled into the food and drink industry in 2002, has climbed the food chain and is now one of the most popular Thai restuarants in the country. The popular chain expressed its interest in the vacant Vulcan building earlier this year following the closure of Loch Fyne which closed at the end of last year. The company has now confirmed that it will be officially opening the doors of its new Gunwharf site next month.
The new Giggling Squid can sit 130 guests indoors as well as 120 outdoors for those who want to enjoy the fresh air whilst enjoying the bold flavours and exciting dishes from the menu. The new restaurant will deliver an authentic taste of Thailand while embracing the lively atmosphere of the shopping outlet which consists of numerous discounted designer shops.
Thrusting its doors open on July 30, the restaurant will be dishing up some of its most iconic meals including the tapas sets, salt and pepper squid and the giggling pad thai. Giggling Squid co-founder, Andy Laurillard, said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring the vibrant flavours of Thailand to Portsmouth. Our mission has always been to create a dining experience that is both authentic and accessible, and we believe that the lively atmosphere and coastal destination of Gunwharf Quays is a perfect spot for us to deliver this.”
In addition to its delectable cuisine and refreshments, the Portsmouth restaurant will boast a bold, bright, and stylish interior, with a range of seating options designed to create a welcoming ambiance for diners to feel at home.
