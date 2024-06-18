Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Authentic Thai cuisine will be showcased in Gunwharf Quays as the former Loch Fyne site is transformed into a trendy restaurant which will be opening this summer.

Giggling Squid, which was propelled into the food and drink industry in 2002, has climbed the food chain and is now one of the most popular Thai restuarants in the country. The popular chain expressed its interest in the vacant Vulcan building earlier this year following the closure of Loch Fyne which closed at the end of last year. The company has now confirmed that it will be officially opening the doors of its new Gunwharf site next month.

The new Giggling Squid can sit 130 guests indoors as well as 120 outdoors for those who want to enjoy the fresh air whilst enjoying the bold flavours and exciting dishes from the menu. The new restaurant will deliver an authentic taste of Thailand while embracing the lively atmosphere of the shopping outlet which consists of numerous discounted designer shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loch Fyne, located in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, closed down suddenly in November. Giggling Squid has announced that it will be moving into the vacant site and opening its doors next month.

Thrusting its doors open on July 30, the restaurant will be dishing up some of its most iconic meals including the tapas sets, salt and pepper squid and the giggling pad thai. Giggling Squid co-founder, Andy Laurillard, said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring the vibrant flavours of Thailand to Portsmouth. Our mission has always been to create a dining experience that is both authentic and accessible, and we believe that the lively atmosphere and coastal destination of Gunwharf Quays is a perfect spot for us to deliver this.”