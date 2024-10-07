'Devastating' news as Southsea locals describe closure of Bonitas 'so sad'

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 15:26 BST
A Southsea bar has announced it will be closing after five ‘incredible’ years - and people are ‘devastated.

Bonitas, located in Palmerston Road, has confirmed that it will be closing its doors just before Christmas - but a brand new venue will be opening in its place.

A post on Bonitas social media said: “After five incredible years, it's time to say Adios to Bonita’s Southsea. Our final day of trading will be December 22. Before we close our doors, we’d love to celebrate with you for one last fiesta. Whether it’s a meal with friends or a festive Christmas booking, come join us.

Bonitas Pictured: Ryly Mason, Annalise parker and Hayley Purrington at Bonitas, Southsea Picture: Habibur RahmanBonitas Pictured: Ryly Mason, Annalise parker and Hayley Purrington at Bonitas, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman
Bonitas Pictured: Ryly Mason, Annalise parker and Hayley Purrington at Bonitas, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

“A brand new venue will be opening in January.”

The venue is known for its fun and quirky interior and its bottomless brunches which consist of 90 minutes of drinks, tacos, loaded nachos and churros.

A number of people have expressed their sadness at the closure which was announced over the weekend.

Danielle Puttock wrote on The News story: “Genuinely sad about it I can’t lie.”

Katie Farrow wrote: “I’m so sad.”

Samantha Fletcher said: “Devastated so many good memories.”

The new ‘concept’ of the venue, which will be replacing Bonitas in January, has not yet been confirmed.

For more information about Bonitas, click here.

