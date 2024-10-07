'Devastating' news as Southsea locals describe closure of Bonitas 'so sad'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bonitas, located in Palmerston Road, has confirmed that it will be closing its doors just before Christmas - but a brand new venue will be opening in its place.
A post on Bonitas social media said: “After five incredible years, it's time to say Adios to Bonita’s Southsea. Our final day of trading will be December 22. Before we close our doors, we’d love to celebrate with you for one last fiesta. Whether it’s a meal with friends or a festive Christmas booking, come join us.
“A brand new venue will be opening in January.”
The venue is known for its fun and quirky interior and its bottomless brunches which consist of 90 minutes of drinks, tacos, loaded nachos and churros.
A number of people have expressed their sadness at the closure which was announced over the weekend.
Danielle Puttock wrote on The News story: “Genuinely sad about it I can’t lie.”
Katie Farrow wrote: “I’m so sad.”
Samantha Fletcher said: “Devastated so many good memories.”
The new ‘concept’ of the venue, which will be replacing Bonitas in January, has not yet been confirmed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.