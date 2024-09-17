Diners queue to welcome new Chopstix eatery which opened in Commercial Road today

By Kelly Brown
Published 17th Sep 2024, 16:28 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 16:38 GMT
Excited diners were queuing outside a new noodle bar today for its official opening.

Chopstix has opened at 149-151 Commercial Road, this morning (Tuesday, September 17) where it gave away free food for the first customers through the door.

The new restaurant will be open every day of the week, between 11am and 9pm and has capacity to seat up to 48 diners. It will also bring 20 new jobs to the city.

Watch the video embedded in this story to find out more.

The noodle bar’s popular dishes are also available to order from UberEats, Deliveroo, Just Eat, or through the Chopstix app.

Pictured is: (front in orange) Darren Godfrey, Chopstix Noodle Bar Portsmouth franchisee, with some of the team. Picture: Sarah Standing (170924-1554)

Pictured is: (front in orange) Darren Godfrey, Chopstix Noodle Bar Portsmouth franchisee, with some of the team. Picture: Sarah Standing (170924-1554) Photo: Sarah Standing

Pictured is: (l-r) Kev Stapler, Zoe Blair and Tyler Blair, all from Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (170924-1553)

Pictured is: (l-r) Kev Stapler, Zoe Blair and Tyler Blair, all from Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (170924-1553) Photo: Sarah Standing

Chopstix Noodle Bar officially opened in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (170924-1538)

Chopstix Noodle Bar officially opened in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (170924-1538) Photo: Sarah Standing

Pictured is: (l-r) Roxanne Bedden, Shaun Graham and Brooke Bedden, all from Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (170924-1545)

Pictured is: (l-r) Roxanne Bedden, Shaun Graham and Brooke Bedden, all from Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (170924-1545) Photo: Sarah Standing

