Discover the latest food hygiene ratings for the Portsmouth area - including some surprising low ratings

From takeaways and pubs, to cafes and restaurants, the Food Standards Agency inspects food hygiene levels to ensure the establishments are up to standard.

Inspectors rate establishments in the below areas:

Hygienic food handling

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building

Management of food safety

Each area is given a rating from zero to five which then factors towards the overall rating of the eatery. Further details on the individual food hygiene reports can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.

We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released last month, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.

Here are the results of 56 inspections by the Food Standards Agency released in March:

1 . Food hygiene results Here are 56 results of the latest food hygiene reports released in the Portsmouth area.

2 . Antonio's Rated 5: Antonio's Restaurant at 5 West Quay House, 20 West Street, Fareham; rated on February 27

3 . The Strawberry Field Tavern Rated 5: The Strawberry Field Tavern at 1 Locks Heath Centre, Centre Way, Southampton; rated on February 27