Domino's Christmas menu 2021: When will it be released and what's on the menu including a festive pizza that is based on a Christmas dinner
THE festive season is fast approaching and Domino's has announced its festive menu
The UK's most popular pizza chain is the latest fast-food company to announce seasonal specials.
With two new additions, Domino's fans are sure to rejoice this festive season as the pizza-chain mixes up some of their classic menu items.
Here's everything you need to know about the new menu items:
The Festive One
Domino's has launched its first-ever Christmas themed pizza, named The Festive One.
The pizza features succulent turkey breast that is marinated in sage and onion with Cumberland sausage and crispy bacon.
The limited edition pizza is sure to be a hit this festive season as Domino's has combined high quality ingredients and Domino's customer feedback to create the dish.
The prize of the pizza starts from £9.99 each, with large pizza's costing £20.99.
After Eight Cookies
There has also been a new dessert added to the Domino's menu.
The After Eight cookies are made from chocolate cookie dough and have a decadent After Eight mint fondant centre that is flavoured with peppermint.
This sweet treat is sure to be a hit with those who love the festive chocolate and four cookies are priced at £4.99.
When will the festive range be available?
The Festive One pizza and the After Eight cookies are available now in Domino's stores.
To find your nearest Domino's, click here.