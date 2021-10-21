Costa Coffee announces new Christmas Menu for 2021.

The popular high-street coffee chain has released their 2021 Christmas menu with many delicious food and drinks that are sure to put you in the festive mood.

Costa Coffee have announced that their Christmas menu will be available sooner than we think, featuring many new and returning items.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Costa festive menu:

What's on the new menu?

The new festive Costa menu will feature an array of sweet and savoury items this Christmas.

There is also a variety of limited edition drinks if you fancy a drinkable Christmas fix.

Savoury items

There will be nine savoury treats on the Costa festive menu.

Foodies could grab themselves a bacon macaroni cheese toastie featuring macaroni pasta with bacon bits covered in a cheese sauce.

For those who cannot wait for pigs in blankets this year, there will be two items that will feature the Christmas sausage wrapped in bacon treat.

When the menu is released, you can get your hands on a pigs under blankets panini and new maple glazed pigs in blankets flavoured potato crisps.

Costa will also be releasing their British turkey and all the trimmings toastie and the turkey feast sandwich if you are craving a Christmas dinner at lunchtime.

Those who have a plant-based diet will be able to get the “vegan turkee”, cranberry and stuffing bloomer toastie again this year which includes vegan meat, sage and onion stuffing, cranberry sauce and spinach.

Lastly, there will also be a pork and bramley apple sausage roll and a maple bacon brie and cranberry panini on the festive menu.

Sweet treats

If you have more of a sweet tooth, there's plenty of sweet options on this year's Costa festive menu.

There will be fifteen snacks to choose from which include a chocolate sparkle cake which is filled with hazelnut and chocolate frosting, as well as a golden billionaire’s cake.

There is also a winter frosted marble cake, a chocolate and salted caramel torte and a clementine and cranberry loaf cake for cake lovers.

If you prefer a mince pie, Costa will be selling their original mince pie as well as a gluten free version.

A Florentine mince tart with caramel filling and chocolate ganache with a cherry on top will also feature on the menu.

For children, the reindeer cake will be making a comeback this year which is a vanilla muffin with raspberry filling, topped with caramel icing and chocolate antlers.

For those who follow a vegan diet, the vegan Father Christmas gingerbread shortcake and a crispy chocolate star will be available in Costa stores.

For those who are a fan of After Eights and Terry's Chocolate Orange, the two festive flavoured muffins will also be making a comeback, along with an Aero Peppermint Bubbles rocky road which is topped with biscuit pieces, marshmallows and a white chocolate drizzle.

Festive drinks

To wash down all the festive food you are sure to indulge in this Christmas, Costa will be releasing six Christmas drinks.

The Quality Street “The Purple One” latte, the Terry's Chocolate Orange hot chocolate and the After Eight hot chocolate will be returning to the menu this year.

You will also be able to grab your Quality Street “The Purple One” fix from one of Costa's 11,000 express machines nationwide.

Gingerbread latte's will be on offer too for those who wait all year for the festive favourite, this will also be available in a can form for those on the go.

New additions to the menu will include the Quality Street Toffee Penny latte for those eager to open the precious tin of Quality Street chocolates over the festive season.

The hot drink will include rich golden caramel sauce, topped with a light dairy swirl and will be sprinkled with crunchy caramel toppers that will resemble to Quality Street classic sweet.

When will the menu be released?

Costa fans will not have to wait too long for the festive menu.

The new limited edition menu to be in stores from Wednesday November 3.

