Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Druid's Arms at 13 Binsteed Road, Buckland was run by beloved landlady, Sue Castellano, who dedicated 30 years of her life to serving the community. Sue sadly died last year at the age of 66 after falling ill with cancer and customers came together to buy a memorial bench. The pub continued to operate with Sue's partner managing the public house on his own - but he decided to 'move on' last month and the venue was closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operators of The Stag will take over the shut Druid's Arms.

Now, the operator of another Portsmouth pub, The Stag at 183 New Road, Fratton has announced plans to relaunch the venue with an “opening party”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on social media, a spokesperson for The Stag said: “We are proud to announce that we will be taking over the Druids as a second venue. Keep a look out for our upcoming opening party date.”