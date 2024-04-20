Druid's Arms in Portsmouth to be taken over by The Stag Pub landlords with Fuller's venue to reopen
The Druid's Arms at 13 Binsteed Road, Buckland was run by beloved landlady, Sue Castellano, who dedicated 30 years of her life to serving the community. Sue sadly died last year at the age of 66 after falling ill with cancer and customers came together to buy a memorial bench. The pub continued to operate with Sue's partner managing the public house on his own - but he decided to 'move on' last month and the venue was closed.
Now, the operator of another Portsmouth pub, The Stag at 183 New Road, Fratton has announced plans to relaunch the venue with an “opening party”.
Writing on social media, a spokesperson for The Stag said: “We are proud to announce that we will be taking over the Druids as a second venue. Keep a look out for our upcoming opening party date.”
Sue Castellano was commemorated at The Druid’s Arms last summer with members of the local community - as well as Lord Mayor councillor Tom Coles - coming together to remember her community service.
