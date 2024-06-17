Elation as Hayling Island prepares to welcome its first Domino's - here's when it opens
Opening its doors in one week’s time on June 24, Hayling Island’s first Domino’s store, which is located in Elm Grove Road, is inviting customers to head down to the new store for its official grand opening. The store is located in the former Crossfit gym and the fast food chain is currently advertising for new staff members.
The new store marks an exciting milestone for Domino’s as the store will be run by Domino’s first-ever female Homegrown Hero, Lucy Harman. The Homegrown Hero programme offers current and former Domino’s employees the opportunity to own a Domino’s store and become part of its franchisee system.
Lucy first joined the Domino’s family over 16 years ago. She worked in a variety of roles from inside team member to store manager all over the country before deciding to embark on the exciting journey to become a franchise partner.
Lucy Harman, Domino’s Franchise Partner said: “It is an extremely proud moment for me to be able to open my first store, especially on Hayling Island which is a beautiful part of the country. I am excited to get to know the local neighbourhood and provide them with the nation’s favourite pizza, whilst offering the community employment opportunities, where people can grow and develop their careers.
“To be Domino’s first female Homegrown Hero is something I take great pride in as I want to be a positive example for working mothers and show them that it is possible to achieve their dreams, while also raising a family. My journey with Domino’s over the past 16 years has been filled with so many great moments and I look forward to the new opportunities Hayling Island can bring.”
The ribbon cutting will take place at 11am and there will be pizza up for grabs. The team will also be giving away free pizzas to anyone called Lucy - ID will be required in order to get your free pizza.
