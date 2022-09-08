Emsworth Beer, Cider and Wine Festival to offer 25 ales from across England when it returns later this month

Mark Ringwood, of WemsFest, which puts on the annual event, now on its sixth outing, said: ‘It’s quite amazing how much the beer industry in particular has changed over the past year. Distributors have gone out of business, breweries have reduced their cask producing capacity in favour of putting their beer into bottles and cans, and like everything else prices have risen substantially.

‘Nevertheless I’m pleased that we’ll have over 25 ales from as far afield as Devon, East Anglia, and the North of England for drinkers to enjoy with some beers available for £3 a pint.

Some of the beers available at a previous Emsworth Beer Festival. Picture: Keith Woodland

‘In addition we’re delighted to welcome back Emsworth’s Darbar restaurant to provide authentic Indian street food, and a chill-out room where people can play games and watch a wide selection of classic silent films. Two local vintners will be dispensing a wide range of wines.’

As in previous years the ticket price includes a souvenir beer or wine glass, a free glass of wine or beer, and an informative programme. On Friday evening pianist Andy Beaumont will be delivering a programme of traditional pub songs to join in with.

The 6th Emsworth Beer, Cider & Wine Festival takes place at Emsworth Community Centre from 5pm-10.30pm on Friday, September 23, 11am-10.30pm on Saturday, September 24, and midday-4pm on Sunday 25 September. The Sunday session is always free and known as ‘Drink-ups’ with all remaining ales substantially discounted.