Excitement as sushi buffet gets ready to open at former Mayfair Chinese restaurant site

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 12:39 BST
Foodies will be over the moon to hear that a brand new sushi buffet will be opening its doors in Southsea.

Signage has gone up at the former Mayfair Chinese Restaurant, in Castle Road, to reveal that Tokyo Table, a sushi buffet, will be taking its place.

A sign in the window has confirmed that the popular Chinese restaurant closed on September 21. The poster says: “Afterwards, we’ll relocate to Isambard Brunel Road Round Corner, Portsmouth.

The sign pictured at the new Tokyo Table sushi buffet which will be taking the place of Mayfair Chinese Restaurant.The sign pictured at the new Tokyo Table sushi buffet which will be taking the place of Mayfair Chinese Restaurant.
The sign pictured at the new Tokyo Table sushi buffet which will be taking the place of Mayfair Chinese Restaurant. | Habibur Rahman

“The target reopen date in the new address is mid October 2024. Please feel free to contact us on 02392297777 - thank you.”

The open date for the new sushi buffet has not been confirmed it appears as though the restaurant is being refurbished.

For more information about Mayfair Chinese Restaurant, click here.

