Foodies will be over the moon to hear that a brand new sushi buffet will be opening its doors in Southsea.

A sign in the window has confirmed that the popular Chinese restaurant closed on September 21. The poster says: “Afterwards, we’ll relocate to Isambard Brunel Road Round Corner, Portsmouth.

The sign pictured at the new Tokyo Table sushi buffet which will be taking the place of Mayfair Chinese Restaurant. | Habibur Rahman

“The target reopen date in the new address is mid October 2024. Please feel free to contact us on 02392297777 - thank you.”

The open date for the new sushi buffet has not been confirmed it appears as though the restaurant is being refurbished.