Excitement as sushi buffet gets ready to open at former Mayfair Chinese restaurant site
Foodies will be over the moon to hear that a brand new sushi buffet will be opening its doors in Southsea.
Signage has gone up at the former Mayfair Chinese Restaurant, in Castle Road, to reveal that Tokyo Table, a sushi buffet, will be taking its place.
A sign in the window has confirmed that the popular Chinese restaurant closed on September 21. The poster says: “Afterwards, we’ll relocate to Isambard Brunel Road Round Corner, Portsmouth.
“The target reopen date in the new address is mid October 2024. Please feel free to contact us on 02392297777 - thank you.”
The open date for the new sushi buffet has not been confirmed it appears as though the restaurant is being refurbished.
