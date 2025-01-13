'Exciting upgrade' in store for busy Starbucks shop in Whiteley Shopping Centre

A popular coffee chain has confirmed that one of its Hampshire sites will be undergoing ‘exciting upgrades’.

Starbucks, in Whiteley Shopping Centre, has announced that it will be closed to customers over the next few weeks. The closure is a result of the coffee shop undergoing a refurbishment.

The Whiteley Facebook said: “Please note: Starbucks is closed temporarily for the next few weeks for refurbishment. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Stay tuned for their exciting upgrades.”

