Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shiver me timbers a new restaurant has sailed to town and set up shop in Port Solent. Rapscallions, which has a sister site in Southsea, has already welcomed friends and family to a soft opening - but the owners have announced that the doors will be thrust open for customers.

The Port Solent restaurant will have the same selection of rums and cocktails as their other bar, but will also have a greater focus on food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rapscallions opened their doors to their first customers on Friday, May 3, and are now accepting bookings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site had its soft opening on May 7 and guests have been welcomed for drinks since - but on May 10, the venue will be thrusting its doors open for a grand opening. It will be open between 11am and 1am and food will be served between 12noon and 9:30pm