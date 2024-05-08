Excitment builds as grand opening for pirate-themed bar Rapscallions looms
Shiver me timbers a new restaurant has sailed to town and set up shop in Port Solent. Rapscallions, which has a sister site in Southsea, has already welcomed friends and family to a soft opening - but the owners have announced that the doors will be thrust open for customers.
The Port Solent restaurant will have the same selection of rums and cocktails as their other bar, but will also have a greater focus on food.
The site had its soft opening on May 7 and guests have been welcomed for drinks since - but on May 10, the venue will be thrusting its doors open for a grand opening. It will be open between 11am and 1am and food will be served between 12noon and 9:30pm
The impressive venue has been decked out with fantastic decor which helps form the immersive pirate themed experience.
