As the summer months near, a brand new pop-up cafe and bar in a prime seafront location has opened.

The new South Terrace café and bar, located behind BH Live Active Pyramids and Exploria, will be open seven days a week, dishing up a range of hot and cold meals.

BH Live has announced that it has opened a brand new cafe and bar with fantastic views of Southsea prom. | BH Live

The menu will consist of hot and cold drinks, toasties, sandwiches, paninis, 9” pizzas and sweet treats including ice creams, muffins, and doughnuts.

Mathijs Pol, BH Live’s head of hospitality said: “We are so lucky to be in such a fantastic spot with amazing views – with all the recent investment to improve Southsea prom, our new pop up café and bar to the rear of Pyramids is a great addition to the area.

“Everyone is welcome – make the most of the longer (and hopefully warmer) days, eat, drink and relax. Well behaved dogs are welcome.