Published 7th Apr 2025, 16:39 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 16:39 BST
As the summer months near, a brand new pop-up cafe and bar in a prime seafront location has opened.

The new South Terrace café and bar, located behind BH Live Active Pyramids and Exploria, will be open seven days a week, dishing up a range of hot and cold meals.

BH Live has announced that it has opened a brand new cafe and bar with fantastic views of Southsea prom. | BH Live

The new pop-up has been funded by BH Live, which is a registered charity that runs the Pyramids and Exploria.

The menu will consist of hot and cold drinks, toasties, sandwiches, paninis, 9” pizzas and sweet treats including ice creams, muffins, and doughnuts.

Mathijs Pol, BH Live’s head of hospitality said: “We are so lucky to be in such a fantastic spot with amazing views – with all the recent investment to improve Southsea prom, our new pop up café and bar to the rear of Pyramids is a great addition to the area.

“Everyone is welcome – make the most of the longer (and hopefully warmer) days, eat, drink and relax. Well behaved dogs are welcome.

“We will also be open during festivals and sporting events to give visitors a great place to stop off for a bite to eat and drink.”

For more information about the new BH Live pop up cafe, click here.

