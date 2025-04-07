'Fantastic' new pop up café and bar with fabulous views opens up on Southsea prom
The new South Terrace café and bar, located behind BH Live Active Pyramids and Exploria, will be open seven days a week, dishing up a range of hot and cold meals.
The new pop-up has been funded by BH Live, which is a registered charity that runs the Pyramids and Exploria.
The menu will consist of hot and cold drinks, toasties, sandwiches, paninis, 9” pizzas and sweet treats including ice creams, muffins, and doughnuts.
Mathijs Pol, BH Live’s head of hospitality said: “We are so lucky to be in such a fantastic spot with amazing views – with all the recent investment to improve Southsea prom, our new pop up café and bar to the rear of Pyramids is a great addition to the area.
“Everyone is welcome – make the most of the longer (and hopefully warmer) days, eat, drink and relax. Well behaved dogs are welcome.
“We will also be open during festivals and sporting events to give visitors a great place to stop off for a bite to eat and drink.”
