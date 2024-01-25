Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boss Burgers is set to open on Tuesday, February 2 in The Range car park in Gunners way. Siyami Er currently runs three other vans in Wickham, including Boss Kebabs which has been nominated for the best kebab van in the country in the British Kebab Awards. Siyami is now looking to build on his success in a new area with a van serving breakfasts and burgers.

Just like in his existing vans, Siyami will be focussing on bringing quality homemade food to the Gosport area and he has an offer to attract customers. He said: "The first three days everything is going to be half price. I can proudly say we are the busiest kebab van in the south, the customer base in our online system we have over 4,000 registered customers. We make all of our sauces homemade, all of our kebabs are homemade.

"It will be the same in Gosport, we will mainly be doing breakfast and burgers but also homemade milkshakes. I have also bought a proper coffee machine which can make cappuccino, espresso, everything. We will be open from 8am to 4pm and be closed on Sunday. All the meat will taken from the ribs, which is the most tasty part, and I will be making my own burgers. The burger sauce will be homemade and the baps and baguettes will be fresh daily."

While the new van will be away from his current patch, Siyami is confident it will prove to be just as popular with a number of his existing clientele already in Gosport. He said: "I have got 25-30 families from Gosport that come to me in Wickham, they drive past lots of kebab places to get to me. If everything goes well in Gosport I might look to open a kebab van there as well."

Siyami added: "People moan about January and February being a quiet month, I have never had that problem. It's because of our quality, we care about our customers. If my kids or family eat what I am cooking I serve the same meal to my customers. If I don't like it I wont serve it to my customers, I tell the people that work for me, if you're not happy with the food you have cooked, put it in the bin and make a new one."