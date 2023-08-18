England fans can get a free pint at Greene King pubs in Portsmouth and across the UK on Sunday. Supporters need to be wearing an England shirt, the national colours or England face paint, to claim their free beverage.

People can get the offer between 11am and 2pm on August 20. Customers can choose from a wide variety of options including cask ales, lagers, craft beers, wines, spirits and mixers – as well as certain alcohol free drinks and soft drinks.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - England will be playing Australia in the FIFA Women's World Cup Final on Sunday against Spain after beating Australia 3-1 in the semi-final. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images.

Michelle West, Greene King head of sport marketing, said, “The team has performed incredibly over the course of the tournament, and we’re so excited for the final against Spain this Sunday. This is the first time any England football team has been in a World Cup final since 1966 so we want to throw the ultimate celebration in all of our 900+ Sport pubs.

"We’re asking fans to head to their local Greene King Sport pub and show their colours in support of the team, literally – all you need to do is wear England colours, kit or face paint and you can grab yourself a free drink. This is a fantastic opportunity to get behind the team and continue to boost the profile of women’s sport in the UK, so join us for the ultimate party this weekend.”