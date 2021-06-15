Combining the owners’ love of hot dogs, street art, and craft beer, Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz will welcome customers for food and drink inside from June 21.

The eatery will replace the Chilli and Lime Indian restaurant at 58 West Street.

Restaurant staff and a team of artists are hard at work creating the space ahead of its opening, and when it is finished, the Havant restaurant and takeaway will house artwork from 18 different artists.

A look inside Bangerz 'n' Burgerz a new restaurant in Havant which has been decorated by local and international graffiti artists. General manager Ellis Bloy pictured in the new restaurant.

Bright colours, designs, and patterns cover every part of the restaurant from the ceiling to the bar - and even the toilets.

Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz is the latest in a chain of the Bangerz ‘n’ Brews eateries, which serves up American-style street food and street art for patrons.

James Stone, co-owner, said: ‘My wife and I were living in America and when we came back, we thought, they don’t really do hot dogs here.’

Inside Bangerz 'n' Burgerz.

After opening a little hot dog stand called of Bangerz ‘n’ Brewz in 2018 in Portsmouth, hungry customers began asking for burgers, which lead to the creation of Burgerz ‘n’ Brewz.

The business is now on its fifth shop with stores in Southsea, Brighton, and Chichester.

The walls of the Havant restaurant feature works by several Portsmouth artists, including Birdman, Samo, and Roo Arbrook.

James said: ‘We’ve got some amazing local artists in, lots from Portsmouth.’

Art on the walls of Bangerz 'n' Burgerz.

Fellow Portsmouth artist Chris Reeves, who worked under the name Din City, painted parts of the ceiling inside the restaurant, said that he and fellow artists have worked to create a brand look for the Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz chain.

Mark Jones, an artist who goes by the name Fark, said: ‘It’s just really exciting and fun as every building is different. I can’t wait for the next one.’

James added: ‘We cannot wait to open next week, and we open for delivery from today.

The new restaurant in Havant.

‘All our people are from the job centre or progressing through the business. We’re really proud of that.’

Find out more at bangerznbrewz.com.

Inside Bangerz 'n' Burgerz.