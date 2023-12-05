Two local brothers have unveiled a new full-time home for their fish and chip van in Havant.

Will Cripps and Dan Hickman started Frying High Fish and Chips last year and have featured in pop-up events around the Portsmouth area. Friday, December 1 saw them unveil a new pitch in Broadmarsh Coastal Park which has proven popular in their opening week.

Will said: “It has been really positive. We were a little bit worried to start with, this seems to be the sort of place where the same people come back again and again and we didn’t want to step on anyone’s toes but the dog walkers, the general public have been really supportive and very welcoming.”

Frying High Fish and Chips have opened a new pitch at Broadmarsh Coastal Park, Havant. Pictured is: Co-owner of Frying High Will Cripps. Picture: Sarah Standing (041223-3067)

While fish and chips is their speciality, they also have an extensive breakfast menu and are looking forward to bring back a festive favourite that has proven popular in the past. Will said: “Our festive pigs in blankets sold really well last year and they will be back again this year. The two brothers have worked together since a young age and they are hoping the new pitch will see their business have a bright future in the area.

Will said: “The ambitions are to become fully sustainable, we really want to work with the local community and provide good quality food and we hope to be here for the foreseeable future. I have now given up my full time job so this is it for me now. With any luck it will work out and this could be my future.”