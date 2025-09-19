Five 'wonderful years' of Southsea's Pinsarke comes to an end as owners announce closure
Pinsarke, located in Clarendon Road, opened its doors back in 2021 after husband and wife duo, Laura Simbari and husband Raffaele Vrenna, followed their hearts and opened a family run restaurant.
The couple, alongside daughter Erika Lazzaro, have been dishing up the wondrous flavours of Italy for the past few years, but they have now decided to shut up shop.
Taking to Facebook the Pinsarke post said: “After five wonderful years together, the time has come to say goodbye.
“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of our journey. Let’s share one last hug, one last smile and one last pinsa together.
“With love, Team Pinsarke.”
The restaurant will remain open until October 4 with the team inviting customers to ‘share a final farewell’ before the closing.