Italian delicacies will soon be coming to Southsea following the success of an Old Portsmouth pizzeria.

Popular restaurant Florio’s D’Italia is expanding into Palmerston Road by opening a new deli. No precise opening date has been given, but customers will be able explore the new location in 2025.

Florio’s D’Italia thanked its patrons for all their support in a statement on social media. They said: “Palmerston Road are you ready for us? 2025 Florios no2! We are bringing something Italian that’s never been in Portsmouth before. Thank you for all your support and all our wonderful loyal customers and most importantly our amazing team at Florios!”

Florios is expanding into Palmerston Road in Southsea following the success of their deli and pizzeria in Old Portsmouth. Pictured: Owner Alex Florio with his son Max and daughter Izzy at Florios Old Portsmouth on Thursday 27th July 2023. | Habibur Rahman

Brother and sister team Max and Izzy Florio, alongside their father and company father Alex Florio, opened pizzeria and deli in the high street of Old Portsmouth on August 1, 2023. This was a move from humble beginnings, with Alex and Max launching the business after buying the former Verrecchia's ice cream factory. They also used to operate from a unit in a Copnor industrial estate.

The family took over the former Duke of Buckingham hotel, occupying the lower floor of the historic building. The business combines a dining area, cafe with takeaway and a shop - selling a wide variety of imported products from Italy, “proper” gelato ice cream, pizza from an electric oven, coffee, and a range of beers, cocktails and wines.

Speaking about the Old Portsmouth location, Izzy previously told The News: “I think it is definitely what Old Portsmouth needed, there are not that many restaurants or foodie places down here. We have a certain feel in here, its very traditional. In Italy you have trattoria and that is what we wanted to go for, casual dining but it's also got a really cosy feel to it.”

The business has been a popular fixture with residents and Portsmouth FC, with players such as Colby Bishop, Kusini Yengi, Zac Swanson - as well as former right-back Joe Rafferty - all being regular guests at Florio’s.