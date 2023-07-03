News you can trust since 1877
Food hygiene ratings: How 22 places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville scored in June

Food hygiene ratings can be helpful when chosing somewhere to eat in the Portsmouth area, which has hundreds of bars, pubs and cafes to explore.
By Joe Buncle
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:28 BST

According to the Food Standards Agency, of Portsmouth's 390 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 279 (72%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings. We’ve put together a list of all inspection results released for the Portsmouth area in the latter part of June.

Read on to find out how 22 local cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and restaurants were rated.

Here are 22 results from Food Hygiene inspections in June.

Here are 22 results from Food Hygiene inspections in June. Photo: Google

Portsmouth Conservative Club, at 11 Spur Road, Portsmouth, was given a rating of four following an inspection on May 16.

2. Portsmouth Conservative Club - Cosham

Portsmouth Conservative Club, at 11 Spur Road, Portsmouth, was given a rating of four following an inspection on May 16. Photo: Google

Peking Taste, at 200 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, was rated four on May 16.

3. Peking Taste - Portsmouth

Peking Taste, at 200 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, was rated four on May 16. Photo: Google Maps

Fratton Fish Bar, in 198 Fratton Road, was rated three after an inspection on May 16.

4. Fratton Fish Bar - Fratton

Fratton Fish Bar, in 198 Fratton Road, was rated three after an inspection on May 16. Photo: -

