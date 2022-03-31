Food review: Catalan Barcelona, Southsea
This week, your Dish Detective was in the mood for Spanish cuisine.
For those who don’t know it, this charming place is on Marmion Road, Southsea.
And it’s alongside another in the ‘Marmion Family’, Pitigliano.
And in a way similar to its sister restaurant, it soon catches the attention of passers-by with a bold red sign which reads ‘Tapas Bar’ and an attractive arrangement of pastel coloured flowers which adorn the doorway of the venue.
I booked online using a simple-to-use service and quickly received email confirmation of my booking – and so the perusing of the menu began.
Catalan Barcelona offers a variety of meat, seafood and vegetable tapas dishes - a Spanish dining experience featuring an array of hot or cold small courses - in this case, for seemingly good value.
We decide ahead of time that we will opt for the five dishes for £35 - two each and one to share.
Other choices included three dishes for £20 or eight for £60.
When we arrived at the time of our booking, Dish Detective and companion were greeted by the friendly owner and for a seat were given the pick of the restaurant - which on a slow midweek evening was empty.
We choose a spot by the window. It was intimate and cosy and we were given a run-down of the way in which the Spanish cuisine is typically served.
Essentially this means as soon as it’s cooked, it’s served.
This is a concept I’m sure anyone who has ever hosted a dinner party and can never quite get their timings right, would relish.
After food preferences and allergen information are checked - we are given recommendations which we gladly accept.
Easy listening music plays at just the right volume to create ambience - while we’re still being able to chat comfortably.
Despite an impressive list of wines and cocktails, including an intriguing Caramel Salted Espresso Martini (£9) - a blend of Mermaid Salt Vodka, fresh coffee, caramel syrup and burnt cocoa - my companion and I ordered two cokes (£3.50 - it was a school night after all).
We are soon ready to order our five separate tapas dishes, alongside a bowl of nachos topped with cheese, sour cream and gaucamole (£7.95).
This was a very sizeable portion which, admittedly, we came to recognise we really didn’t need - but very much enjoyed.
The first dish to arrive was four generous ‘sticks’ of fried halloumi with garlic dip - patatas fritas y halloumi (£5.95) - more akin to sausage-size helpings.
As someone who has sampled a range of halloumi sticks in various eateries, these were most definitely a favourite and smashing value for money.
To follow was panko aubergine (£5.95) coated in breadcrumbs and deep fried, and calamares a la sal y pimienta (£7.95), deep-fried salt and pepper squid.
This was deep-fried bliss with portions which sought to challenge the defining characteristic of tapas - small - but we were not complaining.
Then came the langostino largos (£7.95), deep-fried tempura prawns, served with a chilli or cajun mayonnaise.
It was at this point we realised we had not paced ourselves but we still managed to stuff down a few more crispy seafood delights.
Last to come were the chicken and chorizo skewers with grilled vegetables (pollo y chorizo £7.95). A grand finale.
With no lack of flavour, these skewers hit the mark – and those we were unable to finish – made a tasty lunch the next day.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.