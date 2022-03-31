For those who don’t know it, this charming place is on Marmion Road, Southsea.

And it’s alongside another in the ‘Marmion Family’, Pitigliano.

And in a way similar to its sister restaurant, it soon catches the attention of passers-by with a bold red sign which reads ‘Tapas Bar’ and an attractive arrangement of pastel coloured flowers which adorn the doorway of the venue.

Dish Detective Catalan Barcelona Tapas Bar, Southsea

I booked online using a simple-to-use service and quickly received email confirmation of my booking – and so the perusing of the menu began.

Catalan Barcelona offers a variety of meat, seafood and vegetable tapas dishes - a Spanish dining experience featuring an array of hot or cold small courses - in this case, for seemingly good value.

We decide ahead of time that we will opt for the five dishes for £35 - two each and one to share.

Other choices included three dishes for £20 or eight for £60.

When we arrived at the time of our booking, Dish Detective and companion were greeted by the friendly owner and for a seat were given the pick of the restaurant - which on a slow midweek evening was empty.

We choose a spot by the window. It was intimate and cosy and we were given a run-down of the way in which the Spanish cuisine is typically served.

Essentially this means as soon as it’s cooked, it’s served.

This is a concept I’m sure anyone who has ever hosted a dinner party and can never quite get their timings right, would relish.

After food preferences and allergen information are checked - we are given recommendations which we gladly accept.

Easy listening music plays at just the right volume to create ambience - while we’re still being able to chat comfortably.

Despite an impressive list of wines and cocktails, including an intriguing Caramel Salted Espresso Martini (£9) - a blend of Mermaid Salt Vodka, fresh coffee, caramel syrup and burnt cocoa - my companion and I ordered two cokes (£3.50 - it was a school night after all).

We are soon ready to order our five separate tapas dishes, alongside a bowl of nachos topped with cheese, sour cream and gaucamole (£7.95).

This was a very sizeable portion which, admittedly, we came to recognise we really didn’t need - but very much enjoyed.

The first dish to arrive was four generous ‘sticks’ of fried halloumi with garlic dip - patatas fritas y halloumi (£5.95) - more akin to sausage-size helpings.

As someone who has sampled a range of halloumi sticks in various eateries, these were most definitely a favourite and smashing value for money.

To follow was panko aubergine (£5.95) coated in breadcrumbs and deep fried, and calamares a la sal y pimienta (£7.95), deep-fried salt and pepper squid.

This was deep-fried bliss with portions which sought to challenge the defining characteristic of tapas - small - but we were not complaining.

Then came the langostino largos (£7.95), deep-fried tempura prawns, served with a chilli or cajun mayonnaise.

It was at this point we realised we had not paced ourselves but we still managed to stuff down a few more crispy seafood delights.

Last to come were the chicken and chorizo skewers with grilled vegetables (pollo y chorizo £7.95). A grand finale.

With no lack of flavour, these skewers hit the mark – and those we were unable to finish – made a tasty lunch the next day.

