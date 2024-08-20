Foodies delight as Taste of Wickham announces its return - here's when
Returning for another year, the Taste of Wickham will be welcoming over 80 artisan food, drink, gift and garden stalls to the The Square on September 15 from 11am to 5pm.
This free event is extremely popular with locals and it gives people the chance to showcase their food and drink businesses.
This year, there will be an entire zone of the festival dedicated to families, with free interactive storytelling, hands on crafts, and a Princess meet and greet. There will also be live magic, Punch and Judy and giant bubble shows from The Bubble Man throughout the day, alongside face painting and small children’s rides.
From Greek gyros to Meon Valley hog roast, New Forest Shortbread to the Village Bakery, hand crafted cakes to charcuterie, there will be something for everyone to tuck into.
On the main stage, visitors can enjoy non-stop music, with sea shanties with Spinnaker Shanty, excerpts from Shrek the Musical from Fareham Musical Society, toe-tapping tunes from Spinnaker Brass, the Sing Now Choir and party band Sax n Trax. There is also dance performances from Street Beatz and dance workshops with the Swing Dance Company throughout the afternoon.
In the new French Zone, which celebrates Wickham’s town of Villers-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast, acoustic musicians will sit alongside artisan cheeses, delicious crepes, magnificent macarons and other French-themed stalls.
The new Alice in Wonderland adventure trail will take families around the village’s fantastic local businesses to hunt for storybook themed clues, with every child gaining a free prize on completion.
Alongside free entry, visitors can also enjoy a free park and ride service from McCarthy’s Farm Shop, coordinated by the 1st Wickham Scout Group. You can also ‘park and stride’ from nearby free car parks.
