Nestled down a cobbled street is a foodies dream.

The bakehouse opens at 7:30am and the team generally works until they sell out, which is a common occurrence. I was pleasantly surprised at how fast the line went down - we were waiting for about 15 minutes which really wasn’t too bad. As we started to get closer to the tiny shopfront of the bakery, I started eyeing up what other people had bought to try and decide what I would choose.

I tried Fortitude Bakehouse and fell in love with a pastry. | Sophie Lewis

People were tucking into sweet and savoury pastries and I started to get a glimpse of the delicacies on offer in the glass case. I opted for a chocolate and vanilla pain suisse, my friend chose a sticky cinnamon bun and my boyfriend went for a brownie. If I was being really greedy (and had the money) I would have had one of everything because it all looked so good. I also ordered a cold mocha and my friend went for a oat milk cappuccino.

We were handed our sweet treats and I was over the moon because they were still warm from the oven. We luckily secured a bench outside the bakehouse and got stuck in straight away - and my goodness. The pain suisse was absolutely sensational - the perfect combination of crisp and warm pastry, sweet vanilla and chocolate that had a tinge of bitterness. It was sublime. I also managed to scrounge a few crumbs of the brownie as well and that was equally delicious.

After finishing the tasty treat with ease, I washed it down with the cold mocha. I have to say, I wasn’t overly impressed. It was an extremely strong cup of coffee with chocolate hints. I’m a massive coffee drinker so I was slightly disappointed - however, I would say that if you are on the hunt for top notch pastries and bakery treats, I would definitely recommend Fortitude Bakehouse. The food is insanely good quality, the line was quick and I can see why the bakery is on the list of trending places in London to hit.