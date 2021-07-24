Staggeringly Good in Rodney Road is using its new 500 square metre warehouse space to host Warehouse Fest, which kicked off yesterday and will continue this evening.

Featuring half a dozen DJs and a live band, as well as a retro arcade machines and plenty of beer, the festival has sold out with more 400 guests expected each day.

Now the brewery’s owners see the event becoming a regular fixture – alongside a range of themed nights, according to co-owner Jon Jon Chapman.

From left, Joel Richardson, George Blake, Curt Hadley, Evan Harris, Josh Hadfield and Eddie Hardinges.

Jon said: ‘We definitely see this becoming a regular thing, but it would be very different each time, with different themes.

‘We have lots of ideas for different events. We are going to be doing a massive October Fest.

‘We have done one before, but this is going to be bigger and better.’

Outdoor seating at The Rex Arms.

The team are already preparing special scenery for upcoming themed events – and have plans for an 80’s-rock themed bingo night.

Jon said: ‘There’s nothing like that in the city as far as we known.

‘We're also looking at Christmas markets.

‘And we don't want to offer just beer - we also want to offer cocktails and roasted coffee as well.’

Jon said the last 18-months have been ‘devastating’ for the brewery and the wider industry, as the company closed its former 120-person tap room The House of Rapture and twice cancelled Warrior Fest, its event onboard HMS Warrior at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

The brewer said: ‘Warrior Fest will definitely be going ahead next year.

‘It's been a hard time for the brewery industry and this us coming out of it hopefully.’

As long as the beer remains to a high standard, punters will come regardless of the venue or the theme, according to brewery fan Jason Saunders.

The 46-year-old said: ‘We were originally booked in to the Warrior Fest last July. They rolled over our ticket for next year and they have given us free tickets for this.

‘For me, for an event like this, the most important thing is the beer.

‘Beer first, entertainment second.’

