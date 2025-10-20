Port Solent boasts a selection of restaurants, bars, and cafes for people to explore, all within a beautiful waterfront location. There are not many places that offer fantastic eateries with a view of boats making their way in and out of a picturesque harbour.

With so much choice, it can be hard to decide where to go. To help you in this quandary we have looked at the rating of each of the restaurants in Port Solent, as judged by customers on Google reviews.