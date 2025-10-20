Port Solent boasts a selection of restaurants, bars, and cafes for people to explore, all within a beautiful waterfront location. There are not many places that offer fantastic eateries with a view of boats making their way in and out of a picturesque harbour.
With so much choice, it can be hard to decide where to go. To help you in this quandary we have looked at the rating of each of the restaurants in Port Solent, as judged by customers on Google reviews.
Here are the 15 restaurants on offer, ranked from worst to best:
1. Port Solent resturants
Here are the 15 restaurants in Port Solent ranked from worst to best. Photo: NW
2. Wildwood
Wildwood has a rating of 4.1 based on 1,250 Google reviews. One customer said: "Very tasty pizza, pasta and burgers, quickly prepared." Photo: The News
3. Harvester
The Harvester in Port Solent has a rating of 4.1 based on 2,894 Google reviews. One person said: "Lovely meal can’t wait to go back this will be my new place for family meals" Photo: The News
4. The Sir Alex Rose - JD Wetherspoons
The Sir Alec Rose in Port Solent has a rating of 4.1 based on 3,407 google reviews. One customer said: "Good selection of beers at great prices and the food and service is okay too." Photo: The News