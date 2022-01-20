Garlic flatbreads | Recipe of the week by Lawrence Murphy

Garlic flatbreads by Lawrence Murphy.

Deep shadows filled the undulating countryside and the low light gave a slightly out-of-world experience.

In the oven at home, a shoulder of lamb was slowly cooking with saffron, garlic and chilli, while we worked up an appetite.

I’d made the dough for garlic flatbreads and it was proving in the fridge, ready to be shaped and cooked on our return.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The breads were torn apart and filled with the lamb, harissa and green leaves and then devoured.

Ingredients (makes 4 flatbreads):

220g malt wheat flour or strong plain white bread flour;

15g fresh yeast;

30ml olive oil; p inch of salt;

Pinch of sugar; 125ml water;

2 cloves garlic finely chopped.

Method

1. Mix all of the bread ingredients together to form a wet dough.

2. Kneed for 5 minutes on a lightly oiled work surface.

3. Transfer to a bowl, cover with cling film and leave in the fridge for 4 hours (the dough will double in size).

4. Scoop the dough out of the bowl, knead for 2 minutes and then let rest for 10 minutes.

5. Cut the dough into 4 and roll out on a floured work surface into thin rounds.

6. Heat a large frying pan over a medium heat and add a little olive oil.

7. Put one rolled out dough into the pan and cook for 2 minutes. The top will start to bubble.

8. Turn over and cook for a further minute until cooked. Repeat this with the remaining dough keeping the cooked ones warm.