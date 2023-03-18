News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
7 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
11 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
11 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
11 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
13 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Giorgio's Pizza: Serving the biggest and some of the best pizzas in the Portsmouth and Waterlooville area

With so many fantastic pizza and Italian restaurants across our area it can be difficult to decide which one serves up the best slice.

By Kelly Brown
Published 18th Mar 2023, 22:42 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 22:50 GMT

To help you decide, staff at The Portsmouth News have been sharing their best recommendations to tickle your taste buds from across the city and its surrounding towns.

Read More
The best pizza restaurants in the Portsmouth area - according to News staff
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of these is Giorgio's Pizza which has a popular sit-in and takeaway restaurant in Waterlooville’s town centre, as well as its newer takeaway branch in London Road, Hilsea, Portsmouth.

George Goodrham at Giorgio's Pizza, Waterlooville, with its 20" spicy salsiccia pizza. Picture: Habibur Rahman
George Goodrham at Giorgio's Pizza, Waterlooville, with its 20" spicy salsiccia pizza. Picture: Habibur Rahman
George Goodrham at Giorgio's Pizza, Waterlooville, with its 20" spicy salsiccia pizza. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

The family-run pizzeria, serves pizza whole and by the slice for dine in, take away and delivery. Using traditional techniques with a modern twist, and by sourcing the best produce, it creates high quality stone-baked pizza including its signature 20" offerings as well as its smaller 12" pizzas.

Its menu includes traditional flavours such as spicy salsiccia; ham and mushroom; and margherita as well as a pesto and sundried tomatoes option and a vegetarian fiesta featuring red onion, courgette ribbons. Giorgio’s also offers garlic bread, olives and a range of desserts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you opt for one of its 20” options then its pizzas are served on large serving trays if eating in – or be prepared for the supersized boxes for those of you ordering a takeaway.

Giorgio’s offers delivery covering the are from Horndean down to the Baffins area of Portsmouth. For more information and to view the menu visit giorgiosuk.com.

Fantastic pizzas are on offer from across the area including these ones from Giorgio's Pizza in Waterlooville. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Fantastic pizzas are on offer from across the area including these ones from Giorgio's Pizza in Waterlooville. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Fantastic pizzas are on offer from across the area including these ones from Giorgio's Pizza in Waterlooville. Picture: Habibur Rahman
PortsmouthWaterloovilleLondon RoadHorndeanBaffins