To help you decide, staff at The Portsmouth News have been sharing their best recommendations to tickle your taste buds from across the city and its surrounding towns.

One of these is Giorgio's Pizza which has a popular sit-in and takeaway restaurant in Waterlooville’s town centre, as well as its newer takeaway branch in London Road, Hilsea, Portsmouth.

George Goodrham at Giorgio's Pizza, Waterlooville, with its 20" spicy salsiccia pizza. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The family-run pizzeria, serves pizza whole and by the slice for dine in, take away and delivery. Using traditional techniques with a modern twist, and by sourcing the best produce, it creates high quality stone-baked pizza including its signature 20" offerings as well as its smaller 12" pizzas.

Its menu includes traditional flavours such as spicy salsiccia; ham and mushroom; and margherita as well as a pesto and sundried tomatoes option and a vegetarian fiesta featuring red onion, courgette ribbons. Giorgio’s also offers garlic bread, olives and a range of desserts.

If you opt for one of its 20” options then its pizzas are served on large serving trays if eating in – or be prepared for the supersized boxes for those of you ordering a takeaway.

Giorgio’s offers delivery covering the are from Horndean down to the Baffins area of Portsmouth. For more information and to view the menu visit giorgiosuk.com.