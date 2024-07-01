Glee as Thai restaurant Giggling Squid gets ready to to open at former Loch Fyne site this month

Authentic Thai cuisine will be showcased in Gunwharf Quays as the former Loch Fyne site is transformed into a trendy restaurant which will be opening this month.

Giggling Squid has climbed the food chain and is now one of the most popular Thai restuarants in the country. The popular chain expressed its interest in the vacant Vulcan building earlier this year following the closure of Loch Fyne at the end of last year. The restaurant has confirmed that it will be officially opening the doors of its new Gunwharf site on July 30.

Giggling Squid co-founder, Andy Laurillard, said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring the vibrant flavours of Thailand to Portsmouth. Our mission has  always been to create a dining experience that is both authentic and accessible, and we believe that  the lively atmosphere and coastal destination of Gunwharf Quays is a perfect spot for us to deliver this.” 

Loch Fyne, located in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, closed down suddenly in November. Giggling Squid has announced that it will be moving into the vacant site and opening its doors next month.

The new Giggling Squid will be able to sit 130 guests indoors as well as 120 outdoors for those who want to enjoy the fresh air whilst enjoying the bold flavours and exciting dishes from the menu. The new restaurant will deliver an authentic taste of Thailand while embracing the lively atmosphere of the shopping outlet which consists of numerous discounted designer shops.

In addition to its delectable cuisine and refreshments, the Portsmouth restaurant will boast a bold,  bright, and stylish interior, with a range of seating options designed to create a welcoming ambiance for diners to feel at home.

The venue will be open from Monday to Sunday between 12pm to 10:30pm. For more information about the restaurant, click here.

