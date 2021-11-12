Good Beer Guide 2022: Full list of 118 pubs across Portsmouth, Southampton, Winchester, Basingstoke and Hampshire featured
The Campaign for Real Ale has revealed its list of the best pubs to get a pint in Hampshire.
A total of 118 watering holes across the county have been included in the Good Beer Guide 2022.
This includes 17 pubs in Portsmouth.
We have pulled together a full list for Hampshire.
Here’s every pub in our county featured in the Good Beer Guide 2022:
Abbotts Ann
Eagle Inn - Duck Street
Aldershot
Garden Gate - Church Lane East
Alton
Eight Bells - Church Street
Railway Arms - Anstey Road
Ten Tun Tap House - Westbrook Walk
Andover
Andover Tap - Winchester Street
Andwell
Andwell Brewery Taproom - Andwell Lane
Basingstoke
Angel - Unit R6, Lower Ground, Festival Place
Basingstoke Sports and Social Club - Faifields Road
Maidenhead Inn - Winchester Street
New Inn - Sarum Hill
Queen’s Arms - Bunnian Place
Wheatsheaf - Winton Square
Blackwater
Mr Bumble - London Road
Botley
CrackleRock Tap Room - High Street
Bransgrove
Three Tuns - Ringwood Road
Broughton
Tally Ho! - High Street
Butlocks Heath
Roll Call - Woolston Road
Chandler’s Ford
Steel Tank Alehouse - The Central Precinct, Winchester Road
Cheriton
Flower Pots Inn - Brandy Mount
Chilbolton
Abbots Mitre - Village Street
Church Crookham
Wyvern - Aldershot Road
Dundridge
Hampshire Bowman - Dundridge Lane
Eastleigh
Steam Town Brew Co - Bishopstoke Road
Emsworth
Coal Exchange - South Street
Fareham
West Street Alehouse - West Street
Farnborough
Goat in the Garden - Church Avenue
Prince of Wales - Rectory Road
Tilly Shilling - Units 2 to 5, Victoria Road
Fleet
Prince Arthur - Fleet Road
Four Marks
Offf the rails - Unit 3, Magpie Works, Station Approach
Freefolk
Watership Down Inn - Freefolk Priors
Fritham
Royal Oak
Gosport
Four-Ale Taproom - Stoke Road
Junction Tavern - Leesland Road
Queen’s Hotel - Queens Road
Hammer Vale
Prince of Wales - Hammer Lane
Hardley
Vibrant Forest Brewery Taproom - Unit 3, The Purlieu Centre, Hadley Industrial Estate
Hartley Wintney
Waggon & Horses - High Street
Havant
Wheelwright’s Arms - Emsworth Road
Hawkley
Hawkley Inn - Pococks Lane
Hayling Island
Maypole - Havant Road
Herriard
Fur & Feathers - Back Lane
Holybourne
Queen’s Head - London Road
Hook
Crooked Billet - London Road
Little London
Plough Inn - Silchester Road
Long Sutton
Four Horseshoes - The Street
Longparish
Cricketers Inn
Lower Farringdon
Golden Pheasant - Gosport Road
Lymington
Monkey Brewhouse - Southampton Road
Milford on Sea
Wash House - High Street
New Milton
Hourglass - Station Road
North Warnborough
Mill House - Hook Road
Odiham
Red Lion - High Street
Overton
Old House at Home - Station Road
Park Gate
Gate - Middle Road
Village Inn - Botley Road
Petersfield
Townhouse - High Street
Portchester
Cormorant - Castle Street
Portsmouth
Admiral Drake - Kingston Crescent
Apsley House - Auckland Road West
Barley Mow - Castle Road
Brewhouse & Kitchen - Guildhall Walk
Bridge Tavern - East Street, Old Portsmouth
Eastney Tavern - Cromwell Road, Eastney
Fawcett Inn - Fawcett Road
Hole in the Wall - Great Southsea Street
Lawrence Arms - Lawrence Road, Southsea
Merchant House - Highland Road
Northcote - Francis Avenue, Southsea
Old Customs House - Gunwharf Quays
Pembroke - Pembroke Road
Phoenix - Duncan Road, Southsea
Porters - Albert Road, Southsea
Rose in June - Milton Road, Milton
Winchester Arms - Winchester Road, Buckland
Ringwood
Railway - Hightown Road
Romsey
Old House at Home - Love Lane
Selborne
Selborne Arms - High Street
Shedfield
Wheatsheaf Inn - Botley Road
Sherfield on Loddon
Four Horseshoes - Reading Road
Southampton
Beards and Boards - Bedford Place
Bitter Virtues - Cambridge Road
Bookshop Alehouse - Portswood Road
Butcher’s Hook - Manor Farm Road
Cranmed Inn - High Street
Dancing Man - Wool House, Town Quay
Duke of Wellington - Bugle Street
Fox & Hounds - Pound Street
Freemantle Arms - Albany Road
Guide Dog - Earl’s Road
Handle Bar - The Avenue
Hop Inn - Woodmill Lane
Key & Anchor - Millbrook Road East
Olaf’s Tun - Portsmouth Road
Park Inn - Carlisle Road
Platform Tavern - Town Quay
South Western Arms - Adelaide Road
Witch’s Brew - Shirley Road
Southwick
Golden Lion - High Street
Steep
Harrow - Harrow Lane
Titchfield
Wheatsheaf - East Street
Totton
6 Barrels - Salisbury Road
Vernham Dean
George Inn - Back Lane
Weyhill
Weyhill Fair
Whitchurch
King’s Arms - Church Street
Prince Regent - London Road
Whitsbury
Cartwheel Inn - Whitsbury Road
Widley
George Inn - Portsdown Hill Road
Winchester
Albion - Stockbridge Road
Black Boy - Wharf Hill
Fulflood Arms - Cheriton Road
Hyde Tavern - Hyde Street
Old Vine - Great Minster Street
Wykeham Arms - Kingsgate Street
Wonston
Wonston Arms - Stoke Charity Road
Wootton
Rising Sun - Bashley Commercial Road
Yateley
Dog and Partridge - Reading Road