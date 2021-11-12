Good Beer Guide 2022: Full list of 118 pubs across Portsmouth, Southampton, Winchester, Basingstoke and Hampshire featured

The Campaign for Real Ale has revealed its list of the best pubs to get a pint in Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 12th November 2021, 12:01 am

A total of 118 watering holes across the county have been included in the Good Beer Guide 2022.

This includes 17 pubs in Portsmouth.

The Bridge Tavern in Old Portsmouth is included in the Good Beer Guide 2022. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

We have pulled together a full list for Hampshire.

Here’s every pub in our county featured in the Good Beer Guide 2022:

Abbotts Ann

Eagle Inn - Duck Street

Aldershot

Garden Gate - Church Lane East

Alton

Eight Bells - Church Street

Railway Arms - Anstey Road

Ten Tun Tap House - Westbrook Walk

Andover

Andover Tap - Winchester Street

Andwell

Andwell Brewery Taproom - Andwell Lane

Basingstoke

Angel - Unit R6, Lower Ground, Festival Place

Basingstoke Sports and Social Club - Faifields Road

Maidenhead Inn - Winchester Street

New Inn - Sarum Hill

Queen’s Arms - Bunnian Place

Wheatsheaf - Winton Square

Blackwater

Mr Bumble - London Road

Botley

CrackleRock Tap Room - High Street

Bransgrove

Three Tuns - Ringwood Road

Broughton

Tally Ho! - High Street

Butlocks Heath

Roll Call - Woolston Road

Chandler’s Ford

Steel Tank Alehouse - The Central Precinct, Winchester Road

Cheriton

Flower Pots Inn - Brandy Mount

Chilbolton

Abbots Mitre - Village Street

Church Crookham

Wyvern - Aldershot Road

Dundridge

Hampshire Bowman - Dundridge Lane

Eastleigh

Steam Town Brew Co - Bishopstoke Road

Emsworth

Coal Exchange - South Street

Fareham

West Street Alehouse - West Street

Farnborough

Goat in the Garden - Church Avenue

Prince of Wales - Rectory Road

Tilly Shilling - Units 2 to 5, Victoria Road

Fleet

Prince Arthur - Fleet Road

Four Marks

Offf the rails - Unit 3, Magpie Works, Station Approach

Freefolk

Watership Down Inn - Freefolk Priors

Fritham

Royal Oak

Gosport

Four-Ale Taproom - Stoke Road

Junction Tavern - Leesland Road

Queen’s Hotel - Queens Road

Hammer Vale

Prince of Wales - Hammer Lane

Hardley

Vibrant Forest Brewery Taproom - Unit 3, The Purlieu Centre, Hadley Industrial Estate

Hartley Wintney

Waggon & Horses - High Street

Havant

Wheelwright’s Arms - Emsworth Road

Hawkley

Hawkley Inn - Pococks Lane

Hayling Island

Maypole - Havant Road

Herriard

Fur & Feathers - Back Lane

Holybourne

Queen’s Head - London Road

Hook

Crooked Billet - London Road

Little London

Plough Inn - Silchester Road

Long Sutton

Four Horseshoes - The Street

Longparish

Cricketers Inn

Lower Farringdon

Golden Pheasant - Gosport Road

Lymington

Monkey Brewhouse - Southampton Road

Milford on Sea

Wash House - High Street

New Milton

Hourglass - Station Road

North Warnborough

Mill House - Hook Road

Odiham

Red Lion - High Street

Overton

Old House at Home - Station Road

Park Gate

Gate - Middle Road

Village Inn - Botley Road

Petersfield

Townhouse - High Street

Portchester

Cormorant - Castle Street

Portsmouth

Admiral Drake - Kingston Crescent

Apsley House - Auckland Road West

Barley Mow - Castle Road

Brewhouse & Kitchen - Guildhall Walk

Bridge Tavern - East Street, Old Portsmouth

Eastney Tavern - Cromwell Road, Eastney

Fawcett Inn - Fawcett Road

Hole in the Wall - Great Southsea Street

Lawrence Arms - Lawrence Road, Southsea

Merchant House - Highland Road

Northcote - Francis Avenue, Southsea

Old Customs House - Gunwharf Quays

Pembroke - Pembroke Road

Phoenix - Duncan Road, Southsea

Porters - Albert Road, Southsea

Rose in June - Milton Road, Milton

Winchester Arms - Winchester Road, Buckland

Ringwood

Railway - Hightown Road

Romsey

Old House at Home - Love Lane

Selborne

Selborne Arms - High Street

Shedfield

Wheatsheaf Inn - Botley Road

Sherfield on Loddon

Four Horseshoes - Reading Road

Southampton

Beards and Boards - Bedford Place

Bitter Virtues - Cambridge Road

Bookshop Alehouse - Portswood Road

Butcher’s Hook - Manor Farm Road

Cranmed Inn - High Street

Dancing Man - Wool House, Town Quay

Duke of Wellington - Bugle Street

Fox & Hounds - Pound Street

Freemantle Arms - Albany Road

Guide Dog - Earl’s Road

Handle Bar - The Avenue

Hop Inn - Woodmill Lane

Key & Anchor - Millbrook Road East

Olaf’s Tun - Portsmouth Road

Park Inn - Carlisle Road

Platform Tavern - Town Quay

South Western Arms - Adelaide Road

Witch’s Brew - Shirley Road

Southwick

Golden Lion - High Street

Steep

Harrow - Harrow Lane

Titchfield

Wheatsheaf - East Street

Totton

6 Barrels - Salisbury Road

Vernham Dean

George Inn - Back Lane

Weyhill

Weyhill Fair

Whitchurch

King’s Arms - Church Street

Prince Regent - London Road

Whitsbury

Cartwheel Inn - Whitsbury Road

Widley

George Inn - Portsdown Hill Road

Winchester

Albion - Stockbridge Road

Black Boy - Wharf Hill

Fulflood Arms - Cheriton Road

Hyde Tavern - Hyde Street

Old Vine - Great Minster Street

Wykeham Arms - Kingsgate Street

Wonston

Wonston Arms - Stoke Charity Road

Wootton

Rising Sun - Bashley Commercial Road

Yateley

Dog and Partridge - Reading Road

