The Brewhouse in the city centre, which can be found in Guildhall Walk, has been included in the Good Beer Guide for 2022.

Revealed: The 17 best pubs in Portsmouth according to the Good Beer Guide 2022

A NUMBER of pubs in Portsmouth have been featured in the Good Beer Guide for 2022.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 12th November 2021, 12:01 am

The watering holes are from across the city – and are among the 118 from Hampshire that feature.

The Good Beer Guide for 2022 has been revealed today by The Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA).

MORE: Full list of 118 pubs in Hampshire on the Good Beer Guide 2022

You can see the pubs in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

1. The Admiral Drake

The Admiral Drake in Kingston Crescent, North End is featured in the Good Beer Guide 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales

2. Apsley House

This pub in Auckland Road West, Southsea, has been named in the Good Beer Guide for 2022.

Photo: Steve Reid

Photo Sales

3. Barley Mow

This pub can be found in Castle Road, Southsea, and it has been named in the Good Beer Guide for 2022.

Photo: Malcolm Wells

Photo Sales

4. Brewhouse & Kitchen

The Brewhouse in the city centre, which can be found in Guildhall Walk, has been included in the Good Beer Guide for 2022.

Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
PortsmouthHampshirePompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 5