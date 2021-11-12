The watering holes are from across the city – and are among the 118 from Hampshire that feature.

The Good Beer Guide for 2022 has been revealed today by The Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA).

You can see the pubs in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

1. The Admiral Drake The Admiral Drake in Kingston Crescent, North End is featured in the Good Beer Guide 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2. Apsley House This pub in Auckland Road West, Southsea, has been named in the Good Beer Guide for 2022. Photo: Steve Reid Photo Sales

3. Barley Mow This pub can be found in Castle Road, Southsea, and it has been named in the Good Beer Guide for 2022. Photo: Malcolm Wells Photo Sales

4. Brewhouse & Kitchen The Brewhouse in the city centre, which can be found in Guildhall Walk, has been included in the Good Beer Guide for 2022. Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales