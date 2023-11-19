Prestigious awards have been given to six restaurants and cafes across Hampshire.
The Good Food Awards picks the best outlets every year. A blue ribbon is given for the best food, customer service, best customer feedback, value for money.
The award is known as the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes.
Here are the six venues in Hampshire that made the cut.
Click through all the pages to find out the winners.
1. Good Food Award winners
These are the Good Food Award winners in Hampshire. Photo: Hihitetlin - stock.adobe.com
2. Becketts - Southsea
Becketts hotel in Southsea was handed the blue ribbon for delicious dishes. The restaurant closed its door in July, but the hotel is still open. (110820-2577) Photo: Sarah Standing (110820-2577)
3. Uni Kebab - Southampton
Uni Kebab in Burgess Road, Southampton, has been awarded the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes. Photo: Google Street View
4. Suan Thai Restaurant
Suan Thai Restaurant, Tee Court, Romsey, has been awarded the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes. Photo: Google Street View