Good Food Awards 2023: 6 Portsmouth and Hampshire winners crowned for delicious dishes

Prestigious awards have been given to six restaurants and cafes across Hampshire.
By Freddie Webb
Published 19th Nov 2023, 15:54 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2023, 15:54 GMT

The Good Food Awards picks the best outlets every year. A blue ribbon is given for the best food, customer service, best customer feedback, value for money.

The award is known as the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes.

Here are the six venues in Hampshire that made the cut.

Click through all the pages to find out the winners.

These are the Good Food Award winners in Hampshire.

1. Good Food Award winners

These are the Good Food Award winners in Hampshire. Photo: Hihitetlin - stock.adobe.com

Becketts hotel in Southsea was handed the blue ribbon for delicious dishes. The restaurant closed its door in July, but the hotel is still open. (110820-2577)

2. Becketts - Southsea

Becketts hotel in Southsea was handed the blue ribbon for delicious dishes. The restaurant closed its door in July, but the hotel is still open. (110820-2577) Photo: Sarah Standing (110820-2577)

Uni Kebab in Burgess Road, Southampton, has been awarded the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes.

3. Uni Kebab - Southampton

Uni Kebab in Burgess Road, Southampton, has been awarded the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes. Photo: Google Street View

Suan Thai Restaurant, Tee Court, Romsey, has been awarded the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes.

4. Suan Thai Restaurant

Suan Thai Restaurant, Tee Court, Romsey, has been awarded the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes. Photo: Google Street View

