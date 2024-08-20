With so many places to eat on offer, we’ve compiled a list Gunwharf Quays’ best restaurants, cafes and eateries. Here is an A-Z of 35 of the best restaurants at the waterfront outlet shopping centre looking at the best to the worst based on Google ratings.

A recent addition to the shopping centre is a new Giggling Squid restaurant, which replaced popular Loch Fyne. However Brasserie Blanc has also been recently given a new look and other new additions include Banana Tree, Tap and Tandoor and Slim Chicken. You can see what our reviewer thought of Banana Tree here: I tried Gunwharf Quays' new Banana Tree restaurant.

Here are 35 places to eat in Gunwharf Quays.

1 . Gunwharf Quays Here are 33 restaurants in Gunwharf Quays. Photo: Alexandre ROSA - stock.adobe.com

2 . All Bar One - 4.3 All Bar One, a cocktail bar in Gunwharf Quays has a 4.3 Google rating based on 2,386 reviews. One person writes: "Solid food and drinks Great music Loved the brisket burger and halloumi fries." Photo: Google

3 . Banana Tree - 4.6 Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays has a 4.6 rating based on 474 Google reviews. One person wrote: "Really enjoyed the food and service was lovely too. As a Malaysian trying to scout for good southeast Asian food in the UK, this is probably one of the nicest I've had. "Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman