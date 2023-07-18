Hampshire pub is named as one of the best and most popular in the country by OpenTable
The White Lion in Soberton, is the only pub in Hampshire to make it onto the list of the ‘100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants’ nationwide, offering delicious food, beautiful views and outdoor dining experiences.
The list is drawn up from more than 1.3 million OpenTable diner reviews by customers who had booked a table at the venue via its website or app. The Meon Valley pub has been praised by customers for its reputation for delicious locally-sourced food, and popular local Reals Ales from the nearby Bowman Brewery.
The White Lion can be found at School Hill, Soberton, Hampshire, SO32 3PF or by visiting www.thewhitelionsoberton.com