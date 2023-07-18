The White Lion in Soberton, is the only pub in Hampshire to make it onto the list of the ‘ 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants ’ nationwide, offering delicious food, beautiful views and outdoor dining experiences.

The list is drawn up from more than 1.3 million OpenTable diner reviews by customers who had booked a table at the venue via its website or app. The Meon Valley pub has been praised by customers for its reputation for delicious locally-sourced food, and popular local Reals Ales from the nearby Bowman Brewery.