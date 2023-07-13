News you can trust since 1877
Salt Cafe in Portchester is the perfect place to stop when going for a coastal stroll

If you have had the pleasure of taking a walk along the coastline of Portchester then its safe to say that you will probably be no stranger to a fantastic little cafe which has been making waves.
By Kelly Brown
Published 13th Jul 2023, 23:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 23:55 BST

The Salt Cafe can be found at WicorMarine Yacht Haven off Cranleigh Road and is a must-stop location for many people taking on the walk from Portchester Castle and along the coastline to Wicor – or indeed in the opposite direction – although many skip the walk altogether and just head straight to this little waterside gem.

The independent cafe boasts inside tables inside its cosy little venue as well as outside areas – including tables on the jetty – and serves breakfast, brunch, snacks, drinks and (or course) some great cakes and desserts.

It is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year and has proved to be so popular that it has expanded, along with its menu introducing Pizza nights on Fridays as well as being available for private hire. It also serves alcohol for those who wish to take in the sunset on the decking with a glass of something special. It is also dog-friendly.

Staff of Salt Cafe, Portchester, Mia Rota, Lois Findlay, Ellie Greene, Emily Gregg and Janice Parrott Picture: Habibur RahmanStaff of Salt Cafe, Portchester, Mia Rota, Lois Findlay, Ellie Greene, Emily Gregg and Janice Parrott Picture: Habibur Rahman
For more about the Salt Cafe watch our video.

The Salt Cafe can be found at WicorMarine Yacht Haven in Cranleigh Road, Portchester. To book email [email protected], call 01329 248609 or visit saltcafe.co.uk

