These are the best pubs in Hampshire - according to the Good Pub Guide

Hampshire pubs: 30 best pubs in Portsmouth and the county according to The Good Pub Guide recommended section

A cosy and warm pub can be a must-see destination.

By Freddie Webb
Published 20th Apr 2023, 18:28 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 21:32 BST

Nothing beats a crisp pint in a beer garden, or in front of the fire. Beer and wine lovers have a myriad of options to choose from in the Portsmouth area and Hampshire.

NOW READ: 18 of the best pubs in Portsmouth according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023

Thankfully, The Good Pub Guide knows a thing or two about fine drinking establishments – whether it’s a traditional pub, gastropub or hotel. They have a list of the recommended places to visit in the county on their website.

These are the 30 destinations that are currently listed. Be sure to click through all the pages to discover these well-known establishments and hidden gems.

Old Customs House, Gunwharf Quays

1. Old Customs House, Gunwharf Quays

Old Customs House, Gunwharf Quays Photo: Contributed

Bakers Arms, Droxford High Street

2. Bakers Arms, Droxford High Street

Bakers Arms, Droxford High Street Photo: Google Street View

The Navigator, Bridge Road, Swanwick

3. The Navigator, Bridge Road, Swanwick

The Navigator, Bridge Road, Swanwick Photo: Google Street View

West Meon High Street, West Meon, Petersfield

4. Thomas Lord

West Meon High Street, West Meon, Petersfield Photo: Google Street View

