Hampshire pubs: 30 best pubs in Portsmouth and the county according to The Good Pub Guide recommended section
A cosy and warm pub can be a must-see destination.
Nothing beats a crisp pint in a beer garden, or in front of the fire. Beer and wine lovers have a myriad of options to choose from in the Portsmouth area and Hampshire.
Thankfully, The Good Pub Guide knows a thing or two about fine drinking establishments – whether it’s a traditional pub, gastropub or hotel. They have a list of the recommended places to visit in the county on their website.
These are the 30 destinations that are currently listed. Be sure to click through all the pages to discover these well-known establishments and hidden gems.