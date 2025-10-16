In Hampshire, there are a wide selection of excellent restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines.

According to the AA, there are 21 restaurants in the county which have stood out, earning themselves two or three rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are the 21 restaurants in Hampshire which have been awarded with two or three AA Rosettes.

1 . Hartnett Holder & Co, Lyndhurst Hartnett Holder & Co in Lyndhurst has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Classy dining in a wonderfully luxurious setting." | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Elderflower Restaurant, Lymington The Elderflower Restaurant in Lymington has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Impeccable ingredients handled with skill and precision." | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Avenue Restaurant at Lainston House Hotel, Winchester The Avenue Restaurant at Lainston House Hotel, Winchester has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Elegant setting for confident modern cooking." | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . 36 on the Quay, Emsworth 36 on the Quay in Emsworth has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Accomplished contemporary food overlooking the estuary." | Google Maps Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales