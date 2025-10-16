The 21 finest restaurants in Hampshire with prestigious 2 and 3 star AA Rosettes

In Hampshire, there are a wide selection of excellent restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines.

According to the AA, there are 21 restaurants in the county which have stood out, earning themselves two or three rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are the 21 restaurants in Hampshire which have been awarded with two or three AA Rosettes.

1. Hartnett Holder & Co, Lyndhurst

Hartnett Holder & Co in Lyndhurst has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Classy dining in a wonderfully luxurious setting." | Google Maps

2. The Elderflower Restaurant, Lymington

The Elderflower Restaurant in Lymington has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Impeccable ingredients handled with skill and precision." | Google Maps

3. The Avenue Restaurant at Lainston House Hotel, Winchester

The Avenue Restaurant at Lainston House Hotel, Winchester has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Elegant setting for confident modern cooking." | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

4. 36 on the Quay, Emsworth

36 on the Quay in Emsworth has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Accomplished contemporary food overlooking the estuary." | Google Maps Photo: Google Street View

