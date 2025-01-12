Hampshire's best pub revealed by The Telegraph in comprehensive list - full list of top boozers
It has published a comprehensive guide to the best pubs in every English county that you need to visit. From Cumbria to Kent, the title’s travel expert has shared the top pick in each corner of the country, based on years of research.
And on that list is Hampshire’s best pub has been named as the Wonston Arms in the village of Wonston near Sutton Scotney which dates back to the 1800s. It described itself as ‘just a simple public house for locals and visitors to pop in and have a rest and chat about village life’.
The Wonston Arms Freehouse Village Pub, can be found at Wonston, Stoke Charity Road, Sutton Scotney, Winchester, SO21 3LS, by emailing [email protected] or calling 07909 993388.
Here’s the full list of The Telegraph’s best pubs across all 48 English counties:
North
- Cumbria: The Black Bull Inn, Coniston
- Lancashire: Black Horse, Preston
- Greater Manchester: The Britons Protection, Greater Manchester
- Merseyside: The Roscoe Head, Liverpool
- Cheshire: The Castle, Macclesfield
- Northumberland: The Ship Inn, Low Newton
- Tyne and Wear: Free Trade Inn, Newcastle
- County Durham: Grey Horse, Consett
- North Yorkshire: Blue Bell, York
- West Yorkshire: The Corn Dolly, Bradford
- East Riding of Yorkshire: W M Hawkes, Hull
- South Yorkshire: Kelham Island Tavern, Sheffield
Midlands
- Shropshire: The Rose and Crown, Ludlow
- Staffordshire: Tamworth Tap, Staffordshire
- West Midlands: The Vine Inn, Brierley Hill
- Warwickshire: Bird in Hand, Austrey
- Worcestershire: The Fleece, Bretforton
- Herefordshire: The Barrels, Hereford
- Derbyshire: Barley Mow, Bonsall
- Nottingham: Vat and Fiddle, Nottingham
- Leicestershire: Woodman’s Stroke, Rothley
- Bedfordshire: Cock Inn, Broom
- Northamptonshire: Alexandra Arms, Kettering
East
- Cambridgeshire: The Queen’s Head, Newton
- Norfolk: The Fat Cat, Norwich
- Suffolk: White Horse, Edwardstone
- Essex: The Swan, Little Totham
- Lincolnshire: The Strugglers, Lincoln
- Rutland: The Railway, Ketton
South West
- Gloucestershire: Old Spot, Dursley
- Bristol: King’s Head, Victoria Street
- Somerset: The Old Green Tree, Bath
- Wiltshire: The Glue Pot, Swindon
- Dorset: Square & Compass, Worth Matravers
- Devon: Bridge Inn, Topsham
- Cornwall: The Blue Anchor, Helston
South East
- Oxfordshire: Peyton Arms, Stoke Lyne
- Berkshire: Nag’s Head, Reading
- Buckinghamshire: The White Horse, Hedgerley
- Hertfordshire: The Mermaid, St Albans
- Greater London: The Blythe Hill Tavern, Greater London
- City of London: The Cockpit, London
- Hampshire: Wonston Arms, Winchester
- Isle of Wight: Bonchurch Inn, Bonchurch
- Surrey: The Crown, Horsell
- East Sussex: First In, Last Out, Hastings
- West Sussex: The Royal Oak, Holloway
- Kent: Red Lion, Snargate
